GOLFTEC Opens 25 New Training Centers in 2022 Including Seven During the Fourth Quarter

/EIN News/ -- Denver, CO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLFTEC – the world leader in golf lessons and premium club fittings, announces that the company greatly expanded operations this year, opening 25 Training Centers during 2022. This includes seven new Centers that were opened during the fourth quarter. With the opening of these Training Centers, GOLFTEC’s global footprint is now up to 243 locations worldwide.

The 25 new GOLFTEC locations in 2022 are in the heart of some of the most established golf communities in the U.S. including Los Angeles (GOLFTEC West LA), San Diego (GOLFTEC Mission Valley), Phoenix (GOLFTEC Tempe and GOLFTEC Biltmore), Las Vegas (GOLFTEC Northwest Las Vegas), Houston (GOLFTEC Houston Heights). Atlanta (GOLFTEC Midtown Atlanta), Boston (GOLFTEC Natick and GOLFTEC Waltham) and more. In addition, GOLFTEC opened Centers in two brand new communities - Western New York (GOLFTEC Buffalo) and Arkansas (GOLFTEC Little Rock).

GOLFTEC also relocated 12 Training Centers in 2022, moving from their existing locations, building brand new facilities, and greatly improving the Student experience in each of these markets. Relocated Centers include GOLFTEC La Quinta (in California), GOLFTEC Bellevue (near Seattle), GOLFTEC Reno (in Nevada), GOLFTEC Houston Galleria, and GOLFTEC Montgomery Plaza (in Fort Worth) among others.

As part of the 25 new locations, seven new Centers were opened in the fourth quarter of 2022, including GOLFTEC Tacoma (in Seattle), GOLFTEC Lehi (in Salt Lake City), GOLFTEC Allen (in Dallas), GOLFTEC Cypress (in Houston), GOLFTEC KCK (in Kansas City), GOLFTEC Little Rock (in Arkansas), and GOLFTEC Midlothian (in Richmond).

“I am extremely proud of our team and their dedication to bring GOLFTEC to more people than ever,” said Joe Assell, GOLFTEC Co-Founder and CEO. “It’s exciting to introduce our cutting-edge, technology-based lessons and club fittings to all of these great golf communities. As the game continues to grow, we’re proud to be the world leader in golf improvement, helping everyone play their best.”

Every GOLFTEC Training Center in the world offers a one-of-a-kind improvement experience that provides students and coaches with access to state-of-the-art technology and everything a golfer needs to improve their game.

Training Bays used for lessons, club fittings and private practice.

TECSWING - GOLFTEC’s proprietary instruction software.

OptiMotion - GOLFTEC’s groundbreaking motion capture and analysis system.

Industry leading launch monitors from Foresight Sports.

A Tour-level club fitting experience with access to a huge selection of brands and hittable combinations of clubheads and shafts.

Indoor putting greens and lessons enhanced by TECPUTT, a motion technology that analyzes face angle, loft and path direction of putting strokes.

Last, but certainly not least, all GOLFTEC locations are staffed by expert Coaches who have graduated from GOLFTEC University – one of the most advanced and respected golf training programs in the world. Many GOLFTEC Coaches have taught thousands of lessons and have been recognized throughout the industry for their expertise as golf coaches, mentors and leaders in their community.

About GOLFTEC

Since 1995, GOLFTEC’s mission has remained the same—to help people play better golf. The GOLFTEC experience is designed for golfers of all ages and abilities to work with an expert Coach and build a game improvement plan customized to their specific needs and goals. GOLFTEC’s cutting edge training systems, including proprietary swing motion capture technology, OptiMotion, gives Students and Coaches instant and data-driven feedback. With millions of lessons given and more than 240 locations across the world, GOLFTEC is the world leader in golf improvement.

###

Attachment

Ryan Gager GOLFTEC 720-541-1027 rgager@golftec.com