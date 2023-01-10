DemandScience Products Earn 26 Awards in Winter 2023 G2 Reports

Wins include Best Estimated ROI, Easiest To Do Business With, Easiest Setup, Fastest Implementation, and 17 Leader or High Performer G2 Grid® Report Awards

/EIN News/ -- DANVERS, MA, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DemandScience, a global B2B data company that partners with customers to drive demand generation, today announced that the company’s products earned a total of 26 awards in G2’s Winter 2023 Reports. Highlights include two awards each for Best Estimated ROI, Easiest To Do Business With, Fastest Implementation, and 17 G2 Grid® Report Awards naming DemandScience as a Leader or High Performer.

“Our mission is to provide B2B marketers with solutions that are effective, easy to use, and deliver rapid ROI. Winning 26 G2 awards across these categories validates our products and solutions,” said Peter Cannone, Chair and CEO of DemandScience. “These awards are based directly on reviews from users and confirm our commitment to our global customers.”

Examples of verified customer reviews on the G2 platform:

"From lead quality, to timely delivery, and incredible account team, DemandScience is AWESOME!" "I am a Marketer who has worked with many vendors in the past, especially as it pertains to content syndication, intent leads and display ads. DemandScience is by far the BEST I've worked with."

"DemandScience quarter over quarter produces fantastic results for B2B Demand Gen marketing." "First and foremost, results, results, RESULTS. DemandScience continues to be a top-performing agency in B2B marketing and lead generation. I am grateful I can rely on them to produce quality leads."

"Top-notch content syndication and lead generation support." "Demand Science… has been one of our leading sources of solid, well targeted, leads. The team's service and responsiveness to changes in our lead-gen need has been great."

DemandScience’s Content Syndication, ABM Display and Intent Data products won 12 awards:

Award Report Easiest To Do Business With Relationship Index for Account-Based Advertising Easiest To Do Business With Enterprise Relationship Index for Lead Capture Easiest Setup Enterprise Implementation Index for Lead Capture Leader Grid Report for Lead Capture High Performer Grid Report for Buyer Intent Data Providers High Performer Grid Report for Account-Based Advertising High Performer Grid Report for Account-Based Web and Content Experiences High Performer Enterprise Grid Report for Lead Capture High Performer Mid-Market Grid Report for Lead Capture High Performer Mid-Market Grid Report for Account-Based Web and Content Experiences High Performer Small Business Grid Report for Lead Capture Users Love Us Earned after collecting 20 reviews with an average rating of 4.0 stars

DemandScience Intelligence, the company's solution that provides customers with actionable global B2B data won 14 awards:

Award Report Best Estimated ROI Results Index for Marketing Account Intelligence Best Estimated ROI Small Business Results Index for Marketing Account Intelligence Fastest Implementation Small Business Implementation Index for Marketing Account Intelligence Fastest Implementation Small Business Implementation Index for Lead Intelligence High Performer Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence High Performer Grid Report for Sales Intelligence High Performer European Regional Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence High Performer European Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence High Performer UK Regional Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence High Performer UK Regional Grid Report for Lead Intelligence High Performer UK Regional Grid Report for Sales Intelligence High Performer Small Business Grid Report for Marketing Account Intelligence High Performer Small Business Europe Regional Grid Report for Lead Intelligence Users Love Us Earned after collecting 20 reviews with an average rating of 4.0 stars

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” explained Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.” G2 is one of the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplaces.

