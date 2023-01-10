Ukadvertise Enterprises Establishes a Branch in Japan to Provide Users with New Services and Development Opportunities
EINPresswire.com/ -- On January 5th, Ukadvertise, one of the world's leading new media platforms, reached a consensus on cooperation with the Japanese government and received a local qualified business qualification. The establishment of this branch not only represents Ukadvertise's ability to carry out compliance services in Japan, but also means that Ukadvertise is taking another step in its new media services strategy in Asia, providing users with brand new opportunities for development.
Officials from the Japanese government's Ministry of Management said, "New media is attracting attention in many areas around the world, spreading information and business in the most intuitive, rapid, effective and visual way. Ukadvertise is known for the most reliable and extensive technical architecture, quality services and better operational strategies, and was chosen in the hope that it would act as a good medium to connect global economies. "
Farsad Kiebo, Head of Ukadvertise Japan, said, "We thank everyone for recognizing UKADVERTISE, the platform is popular because of the high level of user engagement, and through this partnership, UKADVERTISE hopes to provide users with a new option that can provide participants in Japan with potential rewards, powerful revenue generating tools, a strong catalyst and huge communication community."
With decades of experience in the industry, UKADVERTISE's services are tailored to meet audience needs with greater precision. It is open to all, yet remains highly independent, with media facilities, operations and products built on processes and standards that prioritize user safety and industry compliance, as well as professional, personalized service delivery. In addition, UKADVERTISE says they will attract more talent and invest more money to better connect individuals with platforms and advertisers.
UKADVERTISE requires only a cell phone to participate, and users are thus brought together and can realize different activity needs. Some advertisers can use UKADVERTISE for brand communication, products can be promoted through UKADVERTISE's channels, some participants can use UKADVERTISE to achieve revenue, and various systems can be linked by the new media, and UKADVERTISE offers a full selection of wealth options.
UKADVERTISE said that in the future they will increase research on big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence algorithms, intelligent auditing and intelligent monitoring and broadcasting and other advanced technologies to analyze and deeply explore the value of data to achieve customer demand insight, marketing placement decision optimization and other advertisers' needs. UKADVERTISE also indicated that in the future they will expand in places where global services are insufficient to provide professional and long-term services to users.
About UKADVERTISE
UKADVERTISE was founded in 2010 and launched in the UK in October 2015. It is driven by multiple partners, such as Twitter, Tokonomy, Reddit, tiktok, Quora, etc., in addition to multiple rounds of investment from individual high-profile investors and analysts. UKADVERTISE currently has over 30 million monthly visitors, with an annual growth rate of 800%, of which 18 million visitors have given 4+ star reviews.
Christina
Officials from the Japanese government's Ministry of Management said, "New media is attracting attention in many areas around the world, spreading information and business in the most intuitive, rapid, effective and visual way. Ukadvertise is known for the most reliable and extensive technical architecture, quality services and better operational strategies, and was chosen in the hope that it would act as a good medium to connect global economies. "
Farsad Kiebo, Head of Ukadvertise Japan, said, "We thank everyone for recognizing UKADVERTISE, the platform is popular because of the high level of user engagement, and through this partnership, UKADVERTISE hopes to provide users with a new option that can provide participants in Japan with potential rewards, powerful revenue generating tools, a strong catalyst and huge communication community."
With decades of experience in the industry, UKADVERTISE's services are tailored to meet audience needs with greater precision. It is open to all, yet remains highly independent, with media facilities, operations and products built on processes and standards that prioritize user safety and industry compliance, as well as professional, personalized service delivery. In addition, UKADVERTISE says they will attract more talent and invest more money to better connect individuals with platforms and advertisers.
UKADVERTISE requires only a cell phone to participate, and users are thus brought together and can realize different activity needs. Some advertisers can use UKADVERTISE for brand communication, products can be promoted through UKADVERTISE's channels, some participants can use UKADVERTISE to achieve revenue, and various systems can be linked by the new media, and UKADVERTISE offers a full selection of wealth options.
UKADVERTISE said that in the future they will increase research on big data, cloud computing, artificial intelligence algorithms, intelligent auditing and intelligent monitoring and broadcasting and other advanced technologies to analyze and deeply explore the value of data to achieve customer demand insight, marketing placement decision optimization and other advertisers' needs. UKADVERTISE also indicated that in the future they will expand in places where global services are insufficient to provide professional and long-term services to users.
About UKADVERTISE
UKADVERTISE was founded in 2010 and launched in the UK in October 2015. It is driven by multiple partners, such as Twitter, Tokonomy, Reddit, tiktok, Quora, etc., in addition to multiple rounds of investment from individual high-profile investors and analysts. UKADVERTISE currently has over 30 million monthly visitors, with an annual growth rate of 800%, of which 18 million visitors have given 4+ star reviews.
Christina
UKADVERTISE
email us here