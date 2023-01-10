Submit Release
Stryten Energy Partners with Snapping Shoals EMC to Demonstrate VRFB Applications

The project will simulate different use cases for VRFB technology in energy storage

/EIN News/ -- Alpharetta, Georgia, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryten Energy LLC, a U.S.-based energy storage solutions provider, is partnering with Snapping Shoals EMC to demonstrate its advanced vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) technology for energy storage and deployment uses and evaluate where the technology will provide the maximum benefits. 

Power consumption is projected to triple by 2050, due in part to electrification. In order to meet the increasing demand for energy, production from renewable energy sources will need to scale up nine to 13 times in the next 30 years. A variety of battery technologies will be necessary for the long-duration energy storage capacity as a result of increased production from renewables. Demand for energy storage is also expected to accelerate as a result of the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act in August 2022. This bill includes vital Investment Tax Credits for domestically sourced and manufactured standalone clean energy storage intended to lower costs, increase energy efficiency and strengthen energy security for America. 

“Stryten Energy’s collaboration with Snapping Shoals will provide deeper understanding of how our VRFB technology operates in real-world conditions. By testing the battery energy storage system against a variety of usage needs, we can identify where it can make the most impact for energy providers,” said Scott Childers, Vice President of Stryten Energy’s Essential Power Division.   

VRFB technology is ideally suited to provide medium and long-duration energy storage to help ensure grid stability and facilitate increased utilization of renewables for businesses and consumers across the U.S.  These systems are independently scalable in power and capacity. This scalability has the potential for substantial cost reduction when discharge time goes up, making VRFB the preferred option for large-scale energy storage.  

Stryten Energy’s VRFB combines multiple innovations to achieve safe and reliable energy storage performance required for medium to long-duration needs: 

  • Domestically sourced vanadium electrolyte that is easily recycled  
  • Increased power density and reduced battery downtime 
  • Potential of limitless cycle life with proper maintenance 
  • High-temperature ratings and thermally safe  
  • Scalable to meet varying energy storage capacity needs 

For more information about Stryten Energy’s VRFB technology, visit www.stryten.com or email stryten.info@stryten.com

About Snapping Shoals EMC   

Snapping Shoals EMC serves some of the fastest-growing areas in our nation. The co-op currently provides electricity to approximately 100,000 homes and businesses in an eight-county area that includes large portions of Newton, Henry and Rockdale counties as well as parts of DeKalb, Butts, Walton, Jasper and Morgan counties. 

About Stryten Energy 

Stryten Energy helps solve the world’s most pressing energy challenges with a broad range of energy storage solutions across the Essential Power, Motive Power, Transportation, Military and Government sectors. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, we partner with some of the world’s most recognized companies to meet the growing demand for reliable and sustainable energy storage capacity. Stryten powers everything from submarines to subcompacts, microgrids, warehouses, distribution centers, cars, trains and trucks. Our stored energy technologies include advanced lead, lithium and vanadium redox flow batteries, intelligent chargers and energy performance management software that keep people on the move and supply chains running. An industry leader backed by more than a century of expertise, Stryten has The Energy to Challenge the status quo and deliver top-performing energy solutions for today and tomorrow. Learn more at stryten.com

Melissa Floyd
Stryten Energy
678-566-9887
melissa.floyd@stryten.com

