Crypto FinTech Juno selects Zero Hash as their new trusted custodian, completing contracting in just 72 hours

Juno selects Zero Hash as their infrastructure partner for their crypto stack.

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juno , the FinTech that offers fast on and off-ramps to crypto and seamless bridges to Layer 2, along with a crypto-back reward debit card, recently announced a partnership with crypto infrastructure platform, Zero Hash .



Juno recently advised its customers that it was migrating providers from Wyre to a new provider. In just 72 hours from their initial call, Zero Hash and Juno completed contracts and have made substantial progress in taking Juno live. Zero Hash has implemented a priority migration program for any platforms affected by Wyre’s announcement of a wind down. Partnering with Zero Hash enables platforms to offer:

Custody, Settlement, and Liquidity for 60+ crypto assets across 22 blockchains that are proven at scale;

Stablecoins with multi-chain support; and

An embedded crypto product that can launch in weeks rather than years, leveraging Zero Hash’s regulated infrastructure.



There has been uncertainty in the crypto-ecosystem and Zero Hash believes that these events underscore facets that it has put at the core of its business and believes should be pre-requisites in the space. Zero Hash has operated as a crypto-as-a-service market leader since 2017. Some of the largest companies globally rely on Zero Hash including tastyworks , Current , Moonpay , and DraftKings because of our stability, regulatory strength, and high standards.

CEO of Juno, Varun Deshpande, said, "Juno has quickly established ourselves as a leading financial technology company.” Deshpande added, “We very quickly identified Zero Hash as the right crypto infrastructure partner and their team worked at lightning speed. We were able to create an agreement and have it signed in just 72 hours. Zero Hash’s modular, crypto-as-a-service platform, low code, API-first approach and robust regulatory licensing will allow us to resume crypto buys and deposits within weeks.”

“We’re thrilled Juno selected Zero Hash to be their new trusted partner for their crypto infrastructure,” said Edward Woodford, CEO at Zero Hash. “Over the past 6 years, we have established ourselves as the leading infrastructure provider and made fundamental business decisions to ensure we are the most trusted partner in the space. Zero Hash had no balance sheet exposure to FTX, Alameda, Blockfi, Genesis or Wyre. Zero Hash offers a simple API integration to enable partners to go live within weeks that is now trusted by some of the biggest FinTechs including Moonpay and Current.”

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C embedded infrastructure platform that allows any platform to integrate digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily (a matter of API endpoints). Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its affiliates, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups, as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs, and the ability to earn crypto through staking and more. Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC. Zero Hash Australia Pty Limited is registered with AUSTRAC under DCE registered provider number 100804170–001.

Cryptocurrency assets are held and custodied by Zero Hash LLC, not Juno. Services may not be available in all states. Cryptocurrency assets are not subject to Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or Securities Investor Protection Corporation coverage. The value of any cryptocurrency, including digital assets pegged to fiat currency, commodities, or any other asset, may go to zero.

Connect with Zero Hash on LinkedIn , or visit www.zerohash.com for more information.

About Juno

Juno is the only crypto-friendly checking account* where you can earn, invest and spend both your cash and crypto from one powerful checking account.

Juno is backed by Sequoia Surge and Polychain, with a mission to make financial freedom more accessible through. We are building an easy-to-use, trusted and compliant gateway to crypto and web3

*Juno is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services provided by Evolve Bank and Trust; Member FDIC.

For more information, visit: https://juno.finance/

