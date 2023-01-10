United States Will Host the 10th Conference of the States Parties to the UN Convention against Corruption in Atlanta, Georgia

The United States will host the 10th Conference of the States Parties (COSP) of the UN Convention against Corruption (UNCAC) in Atlanta, Georgia from December 11-15, 2023. The conference is the preeminent global forum focused on implementation of the anti-corruption commitments enshrined within the treaty. It will convene the 189 states parties to the UNCAC, as well as a variety of civil society stakeholders from around the world to focus on ways to advance anti-corruption obligations and policy priorities. The United States looks forward to hosting this important meeting during the 20th anniversary of the UNCAC.

For further information, please e-mail INL-PAPD@state.gov or follow INL on Twitter at @StateINL.