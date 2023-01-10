Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,618 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,862 in the last 365 days.

Global Dried Herbs Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

The Kraft Heinz Company, McCormick & Company Inc, Robertet SA, Firmenich SA, Dohler GmbH, Pacific Botanicals, Mountain Rose Herbs, Van Drunen Farms, British Pepper & Spice Company, Takasago International Corporation, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global dried herbs market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Dried Herbs Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2028.

The primary driver fuelling the expansion of this market has been identified as the increased awareness of the therapeutic properties of spices and herbs, together with the increasing number of individuals who cook at home. Additionally, the market has been stimulated by consumers' rising willingness to pay a premium for novel and ethnic flavors.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Dried Herbs Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Dried Herbs Market Insights

  • As per the end-user outlook, the business-to-business (B2B) segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global dried herbs market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the drying method, the air-drying segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global dried herbs market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
  • The Kraft Heinz Company, McCormick & Company Inc, Robertet SA, Firmenich SA, Dohler GmbH, Pacific Botanicals, Mountain Rose Herbs, Van Drunen Farms, British Pepper & Spice Company, Takasago International Corporation, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global dried herbs market

Request a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/dried-herbs-market-3909

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Oregano
  • Rosemary
  • Sage
  • Savoury
  • Mint
  • Thyme
  • Bay Leaves

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Whole
  • Powdered

Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Organic
  • Conventional

Drying Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Air
  • Vacuum
  • Microwave

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Business to Business (B2B)
  • Business to Customers (B2C)

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Global Dried Herbs Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.