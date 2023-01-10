Global Dried Herbs Market Size – Forecasts to 2028
The Kraft Heinz Company, McCormick & Company Inc, Robertet SA, Firmenich SA, Dohler GmbH, Pacific Botanicals, Mountain Rose Herbs, Van Drunen Farms, British Pepper & Spice Company, Takasago International Corporation, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global dried herbs market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Dried Herbs Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2028.
The primary driver fuelling the expansion of this market has been identified as the increased awareness of the therapeutic properties of spices and herbs, together with the increasing number of individuals who cook at home. Additionally, the market has been stimulated by consumers' rising willingness to pay a premium for novel and ethnic flavors.
Key Dried Herbs Market Insights
- As per the end-user outlook, the business-to-business (B2B) segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global dried herbs market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the drying method, the air-drying segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global dried herbs market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Oregano
- Rosemary
- Sage
- Savoury
- Mint
- Thyme
- Bay Leaves
Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Whole
- Powdered
Nature Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Organic
- Conventional
Drying Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Air
- Vacuum
- Microwave
End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Business to Business (B2B)
- Business to Customers (B2C)
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
