Arteris Acquires Semifore to Accelerate System-on-Chip Development

Augmenting leading network-on-chip IP and IP deployment automation with the leading hardware/software interface automation solution

/EIN News/ -- CAMPBELL, Calif., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of system IP which accelerates system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Semifore, Inc., a leading provider of hardware/software interface (HSI) technology. Semifore is used to effectively design, verify, document and help in the validation of the hardware-software integration that is essential to every SoC. Semifore's technology is used by leading semiconductor and system companies across automotive, consumer electronics, communications, enterprise computing and other applications.



“The SoC is not done until the software drivers run,” said Richard Weber, founder and CEO of Semifore, Inc. "The combination of Arteris and Semifore will provide the scale needed to further deploy our register management technology for hardware-software interface to benefit new and existing customers looking to accelerate SoC designs.”

The addition of Semifore technologies and team expertise augments Arteris system IP and IP deployment automation with best-in-class register management products for effective software control of the IP and SoC hardware. This provides a single-source specification that auto-generates the SoC views needed across hardware designs and hardware-dependent software development including device drivers, firmware, verification and documentation. The unified view and automation of this critical SoC integration layer allow customers to accelerate hardware-software development and reduce the risks of costly SoC redesigns.

“Hardware-software integration is a key part of SoC development which our customers are trying to execute quickly and effectively, leveraging best-in-class system IP and SoC integration automation,” said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. "The addition of Semifore will complement our network-on-chip interconnect IP and expand our SoC solutions, addressing complex challenges that every project team faces today."

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition is not expected to be material to 2023 revenue or earnings.

About Arteris

Arteris is a leading provider of system IP for the acceleration of system-on-chip (SoC) development across today’s electronic systems. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and IP deployment technology enable higher product performance with lower power consumption and faster time to market, delivering better SoC economics so its customers can focus on dreaming up what comes next. Learn more at arteris.com.

About Semifore

Semifore, Inc. provides the CSRSpec™ CSR authoring language and CSRCompiler™, a complete register design solution for hardware-software interface verification and documentation. Semifore’s tools enable CSR design management from a single source specification. CSR specifications expressed in CSRSpec, SystemRDL, IP-XACT or spreadsheets are inputs to CSRCompiler. CSRCompiler then automatically generates Verilog and VHDL RTL; Verilog or C headers; Perl, IEEE IP-XACT, UVM, HTML web pages and Word or FrameMaker documentation. Learn more at semifore.com.

