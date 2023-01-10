Hard Asset Management, Inc., One of the World's Largest Rare Coin and Precious Metals Dealers, Experienced Growth in Demand for Both 2021/22 for U.S. and World Rare Coins

Rare coin demand worldwide rose dramatically for rare and ultra-rare coins and prices reflected this growing global demand

/EIN News/ -- SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. and World rare coin market saw demand soar in 2021 and continue in 2022. In 2022 Hard Asset Management had one of its highest grossing years in terms of sales for both precious metals and rare coins, with 2023 starting off even stronger. This success is a testament to the company's expertise in identifying undervalued rarities which are always sought-after regardless of economics. "Our ability to identify the right pieces at the right price that clearly translates that to collectors and investors around the world is our cornerstone of our clients success" said Mr. John Grainer EVP of sales.

The demand for rare coins has been on the rise in recent years, driven in part by the economic uncertainty that started in 2020 and the resulting search for wealth preservation options. This trend was certainly fueled by 2 major investments by VC's and private equities firms. The first made in Jan 2021 by entrepreneur and sports card collector Nat Turner, D1 Capital Partners L.P., and Cohen Private Ventures, LLC acquired for $700 million dollars Collectors Universe, Inc.

(PCGS) a leading provider of value-added authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of rare coins.

The second was in June of 2021 when BlackStone one of the world's largest private equity firms with nearly $1Trillion under management acquired a majority stake for nearly $500 million dollars in Certified Collectibles Group, which owns NGC (Numismatic Guaranty Corporation), which led to a surge in demand for rare coins and resulting in record-breaking prices.

"As the rare coin market continues to grow and evolve, Hard Asset Management is poised to continue its impressive growth and success, as it leverages its expertise and reputation to meet the increasing demand for these valuable and ultra-rare numismatic collectibles," says Christian Briggs, Founder and CEO of Hard Asset Management. The company has established itself as a trusted source for the highest quality and rarest coins, and has built a loyal customer base of collectors and investors around the world.

Here are a few top gainers over the last 24 months as prime examples:

1864 $20 DCAM PR67

October 1, 2021 $1,000,000

December 1, 2022 $2,250,000

1865 $20 DCAM PR66

February 1, 2022 $700,000

December 1, 2022 $1,850,000

1907 $20 St. Gaudens Extremely High Relief Inverted Edge PR68+

April 1, 2021 $2,200,000

December 1, 2022 $4,600,000

1933 $20 St. Gaudens MS65

February 1, 2019 $3,500,000

December 1, 2022 $22,500,000

1907 Indian $10 Rolled Edge MS67+

May 3, 2021 $650,000

December 1, 2022 $1,750,000

1886 $10 Liberty Head DCAM PR67

August 1, 2022 $175,000

December 1, 2022 $425,000

1820 $5 Capped Bust PR64

October 3, 2022 $1,750,000

December 1, 2022 $3,250,000

Contact Information:

John Grainer

support@bmcham.com

844-426-4653



