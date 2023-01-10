OVIN and FBCL announce strategic partnership to improve Cross-Border Transportation Technologies

/EIN News/ -- MOU signed to explore moving people and goods across border



TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To respond to the evolving needs of Ontario’s automotive and mobility ecosystem the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN), through the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI) and The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) will work closely to identify synergies to improve the movement of people and goods across borders. This collaboration will also address the need to identify, pilot, and adopt new technologies and solutions across the sectors.

OVIN, through OCI and the FBCL have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen their collaboration. The MOU will explore opportunities to help people and goods move safely and efficiently across the border by leveraging innovative automotive and mobility technologies.

Ontario and the U.S. share a border that facilitates the most significant international cross-border trading relationship in North America. This border is not only critical to supply chains and goods on both sides, but it is also part of the daily lives of the people that live in border communities.

“Through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network, our government is helping develop and deploy new technologies and solutions across the automotive and mobility sectors,” said Vic Fedeli, Ontario Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “As neighbours, Ontario has a unique relationship with the United States. The collaboration between OVIN and FBCL will build on that relationship and help strengthen our supply chains and support further economic growth and job creation for both jurisdictions.”

“Advancements in transportation technology have the potential to make the way we travel and transport goods safer, more efficient and environmentally sustainable,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation and Francophone Affairs. “Ontario and Michigan share transportation borders crucial to supporting the movement of passengers and goods. By working together with OVIN and FBCL, we can build a transportation system that embraces innovative mobility solutions to advance growth and prosperity across our borders.”

The Government of Ontario’s OVIN is leveraging technology and innovative Ontario-based companies to increase efficiency, trade and movement across borders. The partnership with the Federal Bridge Corporation Limited will build on Ontario’s partnership with the State of Michigan to provide companies with an opportunity to innovate and solve real-world challenges that will support safer, more efficient movement of people and goods at our border crossings. Ontario has more than 300 companies and organizations pioneering connected and autonomous vehicle technologies.

“FBCL is pleased to partner with OVIN to establish this relationship that will fuel the next generation of mobility and goods movement across our border,” said Ms. Natalie Kinloch, CEO of the FBCL. “Our mission to maintain safe, secure, and efficient infrastructure at the border also requires us to explore the future needs of our travellers and shippers, to ensure that Canada has robust and future ready infrastructure, equipment, and processes.”

For 2019, bilateral goods movement through the four bridge crossings was valued over C$115B. These crossings directly and indirectly support thousands of jobs on both sides of the border. Creating opportunities under this MOU to use new technologies and innovations will further support the commercialization of smart mobility technology, increase trade, and support robust and reliable economic growth in Ontario.

About the Federal Bridge Corporation Limited:

The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) is a parent Crown corporation that operates at arm’s length from the federal government. Headquartered in Ottawa, the corporation is responsible for the Canadian federal interests at four of the eleven international bridges in Ontario: Sault Ste. Marie International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie, the Blue Water International Bridge in Point Edward, the Thousand Island International Bridge in Lansdowne, and the Seaway International Bridge in Cornwall. Learn more at https://federalbridge.ca/

About the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN):

OVIN is an initiative of the Government of Ontario, led by the Ontario Centre of Innovation (OCI), designed to reinforce Ontario’s position as a North American leader in advanced automotive technology and smart mobility solutions such as connected vehicles, autonomous vehicles, and electric and low-carbon vehicle technologies. Through resources such as research and development (R&D) support, talent and skills development, technology acceleration, business and technical supports, and demonstration grounds, OVIN provides a competitive advantage to Ontario-made automotive and mobility technology companies.

