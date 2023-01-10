Optoro Exhibits All-in-One Returns Platform at Zebra Technologies’ NRF: 2023 Retail’s Big Show Booth

Optoro’s industry-leading returns platform features a front-end Returns Experience, AI-backed Returns Management, and a Recommerce solution that provides a best-in-class customer experience and integrates with Zebra’s products in retailer warehouses across the United States and Canada

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optoro, Inc. , the leading technology platform for retail returns and reverse logistics, will demonstrate its all-in-one returns platform at Zebra Technologies ' booth #3403 at NRF 2023: Retail's Big Show, which will take place in New York from January 15-17. Optoro will also exhibit at booth #6833.



Optoro is best known for its AI-powered decision-making software for processing and routing returns for major retailers like American Eagle, Best Buy and Staples. This Returns Management solution, coupled with Optoro’s Returns Experience & Recommerce solutions, deliver retail’s only all-in-one returns platform. Returns Management is hosted on Zebra mobile devices in retailer warehouses across North America. Together, Zebra and Optoro bring best-in-class hardware and software to offer an end-to-end returns and reverse logistics solution to optimize returns processing.

The enterprise-grade, all-in-one platform gives retailers visibility, efficiency, and insight into their returns from the moment a customer initiates a return through the entire returns lifecycle, including resale. Optoro is seeing increasing demand for its offering as retailers embrace returns as a competitive advantage that can boost customer loyalty, drive revenue, and minimize costs and environmental waste. The company recently surpassed more than 100 million returns processed through its platform.

“We’re excited to join Zebra Technologies at NRF 2023: Retail’s Big Show on the heels of what’s expected to be a record-breaking holiday season,” said Amena Ali, Chief Executive Officer of Optoro. “Retailers know now more than ever that they need best-in-class, enterprise-grade technology that can scale with the returns spike during the most important shopping moments of the year. Our platform creates a stellar customer experience, helps them keep the costs of returns in check, and drives growth long after the fourth quarter.”

Zebra Technologies is also a strategic investor in Optoro . For more information about Optoro’s returns technology platform, visit www.optoro.com/full-platform .

About Optoro

Optoro is the leading provider of returns technology for retailers and brands, using data science and real-time decision-making automation to make returns better for customers, retailers, and the planet. From an easy online customer returns portal to warehouse processing and resale software, we offer powerful solutions to improve outcomes across all points in the returns process. Retailers and brands – including American Eagle, Best Buy, Staples, and IKEA – trust Optoro’s technology to make returns a strategic advantage for their business and enable sustainability initiatives across their supply chain. Learn more about Optoro’s solutions at www.optoro.com .