InterPro Solutions 2022 Net Promoter Score (NPS) Again Puts It in Top One Percent of All Software Companies for Customer Satisfaction

New survey finds that InterPro’s NPS score is 2x the software industry average

/EIN News/ -- STONEHAM, Mass., Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterPro Solutions, which offers the first and only suite of mobile solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo®, announced today that it achieved a Net Promoter Score® (NPS) of 81 in its annual client survey – putting it in the top one percent of software companies worldwide for the third year in a row.



The NPS is a measure of customer satisfaction calculated based on responses to a single question: How likely is it that you would recommend our company/product/service to a friend or colleague? InterPro asked this question in its annual client survey in November 2022.

In 2003, Fred Reichheld, a partner at Bain & Company, devised the Net Promoter Score to measure how well an organization established loyal customer relationships. It is still used today across a wide variety of industries to measure customer satisfaction and has been shown to correlate to a company’s revenue growth relative to its competitors.

Net Promoter Scores can be as low as −100 (all detractors) or as high as +100 (all promoters). It is calculated as the percentage of promoters minus the percentage of the detractors as determined by the survey. Scores of +50 and higher are typically considered “best in class.”

In the Retently® 2022 NPS Benchmarks, the average NPS score for B2B Software & SaaS companies is 40. InterPro scored 81 – 2 times the benchmark average, which, according to Retently, demonstrates that “your customers love you and your company is generating a lot of positive word-of-mouth from their referrals.” This is the highest NPS score InterPro has received to-date from its clients via its annual survey.

“We are thrilled that our clients have once again rated us so highly and are willing to recommend us to their colleagues in their respective industries,” said Bill Fahey, InterPro Solutions’ Chief Executive Officer. “This highest-ever NPS score reflects our dedication to our clients’ success and the value of InterPro’s EZMax Suite to their organizations.”

“This extraordinary NPS score reminds InterPro to continue doing what we do best,” said Dan Smith, VP of Sales and Marketing. “Our commitment to delivering award-winning Maximo mobile products, and best-in-class support and services, is clearly valued by our clients and differentiates InterPro in the marketplace. More importantly, the EZMax Suite helps our clients achieve their business goals.”

Learn more about InterPro’s EZMax Suite for Maximo.

About InterPro Solutions

InterPro Solutions, an IBM Business Partner, offers the first and only suite of mobile Enterprise Asset Management (EAM) solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo – using native Maximo rules, permissions and datastores – eliminating double updates, data lags, and synchronization failures. InterPro’s EZMax Suite expands upon native Maximo capabilities to mirror the way people actually work – with intuitive navigation, rapid app response, and rich functionality – allowing operations and maintenance professionals to effectively communicate with their community members and manage tasks, technicians, and vendors in a way that improves responsiveness to their organizations. Learn more about InterPro Solutions.





Media contact: Melissa Ekstein mtyler@interprosoft.com 781-213-1166