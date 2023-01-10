North America Wealth Management Platform Market Growing at a CAGR of 11.9% by 2028- Facts & Figures, Growth and Revenue

North America Wealth Management Platform Market

North America Wealth Management Platform Market is expected to grow US$ 2,972.67 million by 2028, it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report provides trends prevailing in the North America wealth management platform market along with the drivers and restraints pertaining to the market growth. Surge in number of high net worth is the major factor driving the growth of the North America wealth management platform market. However, issues associated with high-profile data privacy and security concerns hinders the growth of North America wealth management platform market.

key companies profiled in this research study are:

• Comarch SA

• FIS Global

• Fiserv, Inc.

• InvestCloud

• InvestEdge, Inc.

• Profile Software S.A.

• SEI Investments Developments, Inc.

• SS&C Technologies, Inc.

• Temenos Headquarters SA

North America Wealth Management Platform Market Segmentation:

The North America wealth management platform market is segmented on the basis of advisory model, business function, deployment type, end user, and country. The market, based on advisory model, is segmented into human advisory, robo-advisory, and hybrid. The human advisory segment held the largest market share in 2020. The North America wealth management platform market, by business function, is segmented into performance management, risk and compliance management, portfolio accounting and trading management, financial advice management, reporting, and others. The portfolio accounting and trading management segment held the largest market share in 2020. The market, by deployment type, is segmented into cloud and on-premises.

The cloud-based segment held a larger market share in 2020. The North America wealth management platform market, by end user, is segmented into trading and exchange firms, banks, brokerage firms, investment management firms, and others. The investment management firms segment held the largest market share in 2020. Based on country, the North America wealth management platform market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico.

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the North America Wealth Management Platform Market based on application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritty of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also addresses political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways. The report on the North America Wealth Management Platform Market examines changing regulatory scenarios to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

