Global Pallet Trucks Market Size – Forecasts to 2028
Toyota Industries, Hyster Company, Jungheinrich, STILL, Godrej Material Handling, RICO Manufacturing, NIULI MACHINER, PR Industrial, Nido Machineries Pvt Ltd, and Crown Equipment Corporation, among others, are some of the key players in the global pallet truck market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global pallet truck market is expected to grow from USD 35.3 Billion in 2023 to USD 49.1 Billion by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2028.
Key Market Insights
- As per the type outlook, the electric pallet truck segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global pallet truck market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the application outlook, the manufacturing plant segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global pallet truck market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period of 2023-2028
Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Pallet Truck Market - Forecast to 2028’’
By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Manual Pallet Truck
- Electric Pallet Truck
By Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Retail Store
- Warehousing
- Manufacturing Plant
- Job Site
- Others
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director- Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
