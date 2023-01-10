iCoreConnect Launches a New Software With Concierge Service, iCoreVerify+

/EIN News/ -- iCoreConnect Automated Insurance Verification Software With Concierge Service Helps Solve the Staffing Challenges Facing Dental Practices

OCOEE, FL, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – iCoreConnect, Inc., (OTCQB: ICCT), a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) company with an enterprise and healthcare workflow platform, today announced the product launch of iCoreVerify+ a software and concierge service that expands the capabilities of its iCoreVerify automated insurance verification software.

iCoreVerify automated insurance verification software completes approximately 80% of the manual work required to verify a patient’s insurance. The remaining 20% of verifications require some manual checking due to the lack of participation from some insurance companies. iCoreVerify+ concierge service provides the solution for the remaining 20% of the process for the dental practice. The iCoreConnect concierge team handles the time-consuming details for the practice.

Robert McDermott, President and CEO of iCoreConnect, commented, “By itself, automating 80% of the verification work takes an enormous burden off the staff. However, we find that with the current labor shortage, dental practices continue to struggle with obtaining the remaining 20%. This is where iCoreVerify+ comes in. We provide the resources needed to capture all the data so the practice can focus on other critical activities.”

iCoreVerify+ frees up practice staff to redirect their focus toward revenue-generating activities and improved patient care. The iCoreConnect concierge team captures the details from carriers that do not provide an electronic response or fail to provide the detail needed to properly review and estimate the patients coverage. Upon login, users are presented with an intuitive dashboard enabling them to confirm active coverage and provide accurate estimates to their patients. All at a fraction of the cost typically associated with this activity.

McDermott added, “From the very beginning, our approach has been to listen to our customers about their daily challenges and then develop solutions to solve them. This strategy has resulted in more than 90 iCoreConnect product endorsement agreements by state dental and medical associations across the country.”

About iCoreConnect, Inc. (OTCQB: ICCT)

iCoreConnect, Inc. is a market leading, cloud-based software and technology company focused on increasing workflow productivity and practice profitability through its enterprise and healthcare workflow platform of applications and services. iCoreConnect is most notably known for its innovation in solving healthcare business problems. The company’s philosophy places a high value on customer feedback, allowing iCoreConnect to respond to the market’s needs. iCoreConnect touts a platform of 15 SaaS enterprise solutions and more than 90 agreements with state or regional healthcare associations across the U.S.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

In this news release, the use of the words "believe," "could," "expect," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected," "should," "will," "would," or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements that represent the Company's current judgment about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.

