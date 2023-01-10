XCPCNL Business Services Issues Letter from Micah Brown

/EIN News/ -- Charlotte, North Carolina, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XCPCNL Business Services Corporation (OTC Pink: XCPL), a venture development business that leverages knowledge, skill, and experience in the consumer products industry, today issues a letter from Micah Brown.

Dear Shareholders,

Today was my last day as the Interim CEO of Centiment Capital, post #acquisition, it is, as of right now, a fully owned subsidiary of XCPCNL Business Services Corp under the stewardship of the great Tim Matthews. #XCPCNL will be investing further in the #centiment #antibias products, as well as the rest of our portfolio. Tim as an acquirer is someone I respect and I am comfortable putting my creation in his hands, to the end of seeing it grow to new heights and help even more people.

Centiment Capital Holdings #ai products will continue to live under Mindshare/XCPCNL, via their acquisition of the business, including #Filmfundr, #Centiment.io, #OVNIO/Mantis, and #Xerxes, with Tim Matthews over 20 years of corporate experience driving revenue and value for his and my own shareholders.

We look forward to the proceeds of this exit being put towards helping many musicians worldwide via BrainRap Artificial Intelligence and the vision that in partnership with Universal Music Group, the #BrainRap product can help accelerate creativity and the financial health of both musicians we all know as well as up and coming stars around the world.

Centiment Capital was a #venture fund and venture studio investing in early-stage PoC neuroscience founders and students, and creating AI companies. The fund invested in and created total of 10 startups, led by founders of color and minorities, 2018-2022. Centiment did this as well as investing resources into the careers of PhDs and other STEM students at MIT, CCNY, NYU and many other universities, deploying proceeds to programs across the US. The most successful of program in CCNY Codes, which alone created around $10mm of IP impact on the US economy, directly impacting 300 computer science and neuroscience students US-wide.

I look forward to working on a new fund we are creating, along with BrainRap AI, to further use technology to enable people.

Sincerely,

Micah Brown

