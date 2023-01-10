Global Radiodermatitis Market By Size, Trends, Industry Data Analysis, Statistics and Forecast 2028

The global radiodermatitis market size was worth USD 521.30 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 655.81 billion by 2028

The global radiodermatitis market is segregated based on product, distribution channel, and region. The market is divided into topical, oral drugs, and dressings based on product. Among these, the topical segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Based on distribution channels, the market is classified into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. In 2021, the retail pharmacy category will dominate the global market. Key players in the global radiodermatitis market include The 3M Company, Bayer Ag., Bausch Health Companies Inc., BMG Pharma S.P.A., Convatec Group PLC., Glaxosmithkline PLC, Helsinn Healthcare SA, Molnlycke Health Care AB, Mylan N.V., Stratpharma Ag, Smith & Nephew PLC.

The global radiodermatitis market size was worth USD 521.30 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 655.81 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.9 percent over the forecast period.

Global Radiodermatitis Market Overview

Radiodermatitis is a severe side effect of ionizing radiation administered to the skin during cancer treatment and a result of nuclear attacks & disasters, like the one that happened in Fukushima in 2011. It is also known as radiation dermatitis, radiation-induced skin reactions, or radiation injury. More specifically, erythema, dry desquamation, and wet desquamation are the three types of radiodermatitis that 95 percent of cancer patients getting radiation therapy will experience. Numerous issues arise from these radiation skin reactions, including treatment delays, a decline in cosmetic appeal, and a decline in quality of life. Innovative treatment approaches and recent technological breakthroughs have only partially reduced these adverse side effects. Topical treatments such corticosteroids, hydrophilic creams, topical antibiotics, oral corticosteroids, analgesics, anti-inflammatory drugs, and dressings are typically used to treat radiodermatitis.

Over the forecast period, rising cancer rates are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the global radiodermatitis market. For example, the American Cancer Society forecasts that there will be 606,880 deaths due to cancer and 1,762,450 new cancer cases in the USA in 2019. By more precisely targeting the tumor, contemporary radiotherapy treatments, including intensity-modulated radiation therapy (IMRT) and proton therapy, can reduce the risk for radiodermatitis. A situation like this is predicted to impede market expansion. In recent years, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries have seen significant growth in Asian nations, including India, Japan, China, and Singapore, opening up new market potential.

Recent Development:

September 2019: Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation purchased Rebound Therapeutics, a company that creates single-use medical tools for neurosurgery that allow for less invasive access.

April 2019: To increase their focus on wound care for radiation therapy patients, CIVCO Radiotherapy and Stratpharma AG collaborated with CIVCO Radiotherapy, an expert in providing high-quality, patient-centric radioactive solutions. This is probably going to emphasize patient-centered treatment and enhance postoperative results.

July 2017: StrataXRT, the first and only topical film wound dressing for radiation dermatitis, was introduced by Stratpharma AG in July 2017. This product promotes quick recovery and helps people who have had radiation therapy. It is unique and adaptable.

Key Insights

►As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global radiodermatitis market value will grow at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period.

►In terms of revenue, the global radiodermatitis market size was valued at around USD 521.30 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 655.81 million by 2028.

►One of the major factors driving this market is the growing number of governmental and private healthcare organizations actively working to raise
knowledge about the management and treatment of radiodermatitis.

►By product, the topical category dominated the market in 2021.

►By distribution channel, the retail pharmacy category dominated the market in 2021.

►North America dominated the global radiodermatitis market in 2021.

Global Radiodermatitis Market: Geographical Analysis

The global radiodermatitis market is divided into geographic regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. Due to the rising disposable income, rising healthcare spending, rising cancer patient prevalence, and rising adoption of cutting-edge healthcare products, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the market throughout the analysis period. However, due to the inclusion of radiodermatitis products in healthcare reimbursement policies, there is an increase in the number of cancer patients, a rise in the demand for radiation therapy, and high healthcare spending, hence increasing market growth.

Radiodermatitis Market: Growth Drivers

An increase in research and development advancements to drive market growth

The market for radiodermatitis is also anticipated to grow due to increased emphasis on research to identify suitable standard treatments. The market's lack of standard care goods creates a highly favorable situation for players to launch their novel product concepts on the road to success. Cancer patients receiving radiation therapy or a chemotherapy and radiation therapy combination may develop radiodermatitis, a skin disorder.

Radiodermatitis Market: Restraints

High radiodermatitis cost is hindering the market growth.

In developing countries, where expensive therapy causes budget limits, the burden of cancer treatment is a worry. As a result, the global radiodermatitis market is expected to be constrained by expensive items, particularly dressings like honey-impregnated dressings and silicone dressings. Furthermore, the expansion of branded and pricey dressings is predicted to be hampered by the accessibility of inexpensive locally manufactured dressings in emerging nations.

About Zion Market Research

