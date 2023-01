Global Microwavable Food Market to Reach Over a Market Value of $210M by 2028

Global Microwavable Foods Market Global Microwavable Foods Market Size

SUITE N202, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Microwavable Foods Market By Product (Shelf Stable Microwavable Food, Chilled Food, And Frozen Food), By Packaging Technology (Patterned Susceptors Technology, New Tray-Lidding Methods, And New Cook Bag Technique), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, And Online Sales Channel), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028The global microwavable foods market size was valued at $150 million in 2021 and is likely to attain a value of $210 million by the end of 2028. The market is likely to expand at a compound rate of 5.7% during the forecast period. The report is focused on the growth drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the global market. Microwavable food items are food items that can be easily heated or cooked in a microwave without losing their nutrition factor. These are generally canned & portable food items. They are created to last for longer times while sealed, however, once the seals are open, it is recommended to cook them as soon as possible. Microwavable food items come with an expiry date mentioned on the outer packaging and should not be consumed past the expiry date. The global microwavable food market is growing market owing to the easy & less time-consuming cooking process. These are generally canned & portable food items. They are created to last for longer times while sealed, however, once the seals are open, it is recommended to cook them as soon as possible. Microwavable food items come with an expiry date mentioned on the outer packaging and should not be consumed past the expiry date. The global microwavable food market is growing market owing to the easy & less time-consuming cooking process.Covid-19 had a dual effect on the global market. On one side the supply chain of the products was affected negatively but once the transport restrictions were lifted, the overall demand for microwavable canned food items increased owing to the major chunk of the world population staying at home.Heavy investments by manufacturers in educating the masses about the nutritional benefits of microwavable food items along with intense advertising and marketing are expected to propel the global microwavable foods market growth during the forecast period. Growing hectic and time-consuming work schedules or lifestyles of the world population are anticipated to assist in global market growth. An increase in the number of fast-food chains which use microwavable food items is a contributing factor to the global market growth. The rising number of cloud kitchens that prepare the food items in advance & heat them depending on the orders is also expected to assist in the global market growth.However, the increase in the number of medical patients and rising awareness amongst the population for their health is anticipated to restrain the global market growth. Less investment in developing better freezing technology is expected to restrict the global market growth.The global microwavable foods market can be segmented into product, packaging technology, distribution channel, and region. By product, the market can be segmented into frozen, chilled, and shelf-stable microwavable foods. By packaging technology, the market can be segmented into new cook bag techniques, new tray lidding methods, and patterned susceptors suspectors technology. By distribution channel, the market can be segmented into online stores, supermarkets, and others.Browse Press Release - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-microwavable-food-market North America & Asia-Pacific are expected to generate the highest global microwavable foods market revenue during the forecast period owing to the increased number of nuclear families along with students & working professionals relocating to different places. The number of fast-food retailers is also significantly rising in these regions because of changing consumer preferences. The frozen product portfolio includes snacks, appetizers, and meals prepared with plant-based meat and ingredients.

The global microwavable foods market is segmented as follows:By ProductShelf Stable Microwavable FoodChilled FoodFrozen FoodBy Packaging TechnologyPatterned Susceptors TechnologyNew Tray-lidding MethodsNew Cook Bag TechniqueBy Distribution ChannelHypermarkets/SupermarketsConvenience StoresOnline Sales Channel

By RegionNorth AmericaThe U.S.CanadaEuropeFranceThe UKSpainGermanyItalyRest of EuropeAsia PacificChinaJapanIndiaSouth KoreaSoutheast AsiaRest of Asia PacificLatin AmericaBrazilMexicoRest of Latin AmericaMiddle East & AfricaGCCSouth AfricaRest of the Middle East & Africa