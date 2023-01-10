Device42 Integration Fuels Atlassian Jira Service Management Cloud

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Device42 , the leader in IT asset discovery, inventory, and dependency mapping, announced today that it has expanded its platform to support the complex needs of Atlassian’s Jira Service Management (JSM) Cloud Premium and Enterprise customers.



As a Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader for IT Service Management Platforms, Jira Service Management is Atlassian’s service management solution designed to deliver value fast, accelerate the flow of work between development and operations, and empower service teams across the business.

“With this integration, Device42 complements Jira Service Management Cloud by providing users with IT infrastructure data including their cloud & data center resources, applications, and the relationship between services across clouds and data centers,” said Raj Jalan, CEO of Device42. “Now, IT operations teams have comprehensive, automatically updated infrastructure and application data to make better data-driven decisions and resolve issues faster.”

Gathering infrastructure data has historically been a time-consuming, manual, and error-prone process. Device42 solves this problem through continuous, automatic, and agentless discovery of IT infrastructure data that seamlessly flows into Jira Service Management Cloud via Device42’s out-of-the-box integration, providing an always-accurate view of the entire IT estate from within Jira Service Management Cloud.

By integrating Device42’s advanced discovered IT infrastructure data with Jira Service Management Cloud, customers gain:

Continuous and improved infrastructure visibility

Reduction in risk and cost associated with change management processes

30% Improvement in incident management response time

7-10x faster mean-time-to-resolution of critical IT issues

Join Device42 on February 9, 2023 for a Live Presentation

Learn how the integration between Device42 and Atlassian Jira Service Management Cloud can accelerate IT Service Management Practices (ITSMs) during a webinar on How to Get an Accurate and Comprehensive CMDB for Atlassian’s JSM Cloud .

Device42’s Discovery can be a powerful and complementary addition to your Atlassian Jira Service Management Cloud. The integration can be downloaded from the Atlassian Marketplace .

About Device42

Device42 is the most comprehensive agentless hybrid IT discovery, inventory and dependency mapping system available today. Device42 can continuously discover, map, and provide insights to optimize infrastructure and applications across data centers and the cloud through accurate views of the IT ecosystem. Over 1,000 customers in more than 60 countries, including 200+ partners and systems integrators, use these capabilities to manage and modernize IT infrastructure and ensure business continuity.

