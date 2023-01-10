Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,616 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,793 in the last 365 days.

Constellium signs a multi-year agreement to supply Daher

/EIN News/ -- PARIS, Jan. 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) announced today that it has entered into a multi-year contract with Daher to supply a wide range of flat-rolled aluminium products, particularly for the TBM and Kodiak aircraft. With this new agreement, Constellium expands its customer portfolio for business and regional jets and becomes the strategic aluminium supplier for Daher.

Under this new contract, Constellium and Daher will cooperate on joint supply chain initiatives and product development. Constellium will support TBM and Kodiak aircraft development as their production rate is increasing and will collaborate with Daher on the design of new solutions to further lightweight aircraft along with respective sustainability commitments.

“We are very proud and enthusiastic to become the strategic aluminium supplier of Daher; this contract is the basis of future developments between our teams,” explains Lionel Thomas, Global Aerospace Sales Director of Constellium’s Aerospace and Transportation business unit.

“Choosing Constellium as our strategic aluminium supplier for the needs of our own aircraft and aerostructures programs is a major step for us, and will build foundations for further partnership to develop sustainable and optimized aircraft and solutions,” said Paul-Marie Dubreuil, VP Procurement, Daher.

Daher is supplied by Constellium’s facility in Issoire (France).

About Constellium

Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €6.2 billion of revenue in 2021.

Jason Hershiser– Investor Relations Delphine Dahan-Kocher – Communications
Phone: +1 (443) 988-0600 Phone: +1 443 420 7860
investor-relations@constellium.com delphine.dahan-kocher@constellium.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Constellium signs a multi-year agreement to supply Daher

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.