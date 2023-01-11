Experience AURA Skypool Lounge from Anywhere in the World
Dubai’s iconic landmark joins forces with Rare City to bring a one-of-a-kind experience to the MetaverseDUBAI, UAE, January 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AURA Skypool Lounge, the world’s highest 360° infinity pool, will now be made available to everyone through a digital space created in the Metaverse.
The move into the Metaverse for the destination is being curated by Rare City which is a part of the Rare Age Technologies that leverages blockchain technology for the Rare City Metaverse.
“We are thrilled to announce our exclusive debut on the Metaverse, in collaboration with Rare City. This new partnership is testament to how AURA Skypool, operated by Sunset Hospitality, has become a renowned attraction globally, and we can now give guests the chance to experience this iconic landmark from anywhere in the world!”.” says James Oliver Burton, Managing Director of the Aura Skypool Lounge.
Starting January 23 2023, the spectacular venue is giving digital visitors the chance to help crowdfund AURA Skypool Lounge in the Metaverse, through a crowdfunding campaign, found here, and available special offers once the space is live.
Additionally, registered guests can obtain exclusive access to the AURA Skypool Metaverse Launch and reserve some of the destination’s most popular sunrise and sunset activations, watch celebratory fireworks, attend the dynamic wellness classes, and capture incredible selfies with unobstructed panoramic views.
Ryan Howells CEO and Founder of the Rare Age Group said, “I’m very excited to be working with the most sought-after venues in all of Dubai. Bringing AURA Skypool to our Metaverse means that tourists can get a taste of what the most iconic venue in Dubai has to offer before even stepping foot on a plane. Furthermore, customers no longer have to sit on the 2 month long waiting list to experience the picturesque views from AURA Skypool, but they can do so immediately from the Metaverse. Who knows they may also bump into Christiano Ronaldo or His Highness there too!”.
This is the first of many venues Rare City is planning to bring to the Metaverse, allowing people to relive a memory, experience or a unique adventure from anywhere.
About AURA:
AURA is the world’s first and highest 360-degree sky pool lounge, with unparalleled views of Dubai. Brought to you by Sunset Hospitality Group, dedicated elevators transport guests to an island in the sky on the 50th floor of the Palm Tower that overlooks the majestic Dubai skyline.
About Sunset Hospitality Group:
Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG) was founded in 2011 with a vision to create unique hospitality experiences around the world, ranging from resorts and beach clubs to restaurants and nightlife venues. Since then, the group has grown to become a leading hospitality investment and management company developing new and pioneering concepts and acclaimed multinational brands. SHG has a presence in nine countries across 26 brands with a proven record in delivering a blend of high-quality services at exceptional locations. SHG’s portfolio includes renowned concepts including METT Hotels & Resorts, Azure Beach, Ammos, Drift Beach Club, AURA, SUSHISAMBA, DREAM, L’Amo Bistro del Mare, Black Tap, Luigia, Lola Taberna Española, Goldfish, Isola, Raise Fitness & Wellness, and many more. Celebrating its first 10 years last year, SHG continues its impressive growth and plans to increase its portfolio to more than 50 operating venues and extend its footprint to 14 countries by 2023.
Visit www.sunsethospitality.com to learn more.
About The Rare Age
The Rare Age Technologies leverages blockchain technology for the Rare City Metaverse which incorporates The Rare Antiquities NFT Marketplace DMCC for shared ownership of high valued art, Rare FND Crowdfunding offering 10% towards crowdfunding campaigns in its native token FND, and The Rare Bits for shared ownership of real estate and other assets.
