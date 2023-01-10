HOSSAM EL SHAFFEI IS THE FIRST IN JORDAN AWARDED THE DCRO INSTITUTE CERTIFICATE IN RISK GOVERNANCE®
Hossam is committed not only to advancing his own knowledge about the positive governance of risk-taking that we teach but to bringing that knowledge to a global audience.”GLOBAL, ORGANIZATION, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DCRO Institute, a global nonprofit focused on bringing risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite, announced today the award of the prestigious Certificate in Risk Governance® to Hossam El Shaffei, CMIIA, CFE, CCSA, CRMA, CA, FWAIA, EFQM of Amman, Jordan. He is the first in Jordan to have earned this distinction.
— David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute
Hossam El Shaffei is the founder and CEO of Oversight Consulting and Training, a company that focuses on internal audit, governance, risk management, fraud investigations, compliance, ethics, evaluation, and professional training. He has a long and distinguished career in board and executive service. Hossam is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Internal Audit Foundation at the Global Institute of Internal Auditors in the United States, a member of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) Advisory Council, where he is a past Chair of the Board of the Higher Education Committee. Early in his career, he spent fifteen years with USAID, serving as their Chief Accountant in Cairo, Egypt. He served as the Chief Field Finance and Regional Finance and Admin Officer (South America) for the United Nations World Food Program – WFP and as an Oversight Senior Auditor for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency - UNRWA for over eighteen years. He also worked as a Partner for RSM Egypt – Consulting | FPO leading the risk advisory services.
Hossam is a Fellow West Africa Internal Auditor, holds the CFE credential from the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners, Certification in Risk Management Assurance and Certified Control Self-Assessment from the Institute of Internal Auditors Inc, a Chartered Accountant from Egypt, a Chartered Member of the Institute of Internal Audit – UK & Ireland. He earned his B.Com. in Accounting from Ain Shams University in Cairo, Egypt.
"Hossam is committed not only to advancing his own knowledge about the positive governance of risk-taking that we teach but to bringing that knowledge to a global audience," said David R. Koenig, President and Chief Executive Officer of the DCRO Institute. "We are very pleased that he is working with Nada Rizkallah, our Regional Director for the MENA region, with a focus on advancing that region’s governance practices.”
The Certificate in Risk Governance® is awarded to those who have completed The Board Members' Course on Risk® - an intensive 17-course education program and evaluation. The curriculum is designed for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations and those who interact with boards. Taught by some of the world's leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, c-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else.
“This is a great program where I learned significant insights from great leaders in risk governance,” said El Shaffei. “Here are a few of the topics that I appreciate learning about: Compensation Risk Governance, Environmental Risk Governance, Credit and Liquidity Risk Governance, Business Continuity Planning and Resilience, Technology Risk Governance, Cyber Risk and The Board, Risk Governance and Culture, Applying Gray Rhino Theory in Risk Governance, Intangible Risks – ESG, Ethics, and reputation, Effective Risk Committees, and much more...”
The fundamental Duty of Care for directors around risk is to ensure that our organizations take risks well in pursuit of our goals and ambitions. This course furthers the fulfillment of that duty. Candidates may enroll in the Certificate in Risk Governance program by visiting https://courses.dcroi.org/collections?category=CRG.
Read testimonials about the program at www.dcroi.org/testimonials.
About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute is the home of the Qualified Risk Director® designation. We work globally to bring risk expertise to the boardroom and c-suite. Graduates from our programs are leaders in boardrooms and c-suites on five continents. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.
For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.
David R. Koenig
The DCRO Institute
+1 612-286-1776
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance® program