Collaborating Docs Helps Nurse Practitioners Connect with a Physician
ARLINGTON, VA, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborating Docs is pleased to announce that they help nurse practitioners connect with a physician to give them more flexibility in their careers and simplify the process of working independently. Nurse practitioners must work under a collaborating doctor, making it challenging for many to network and find the perfect fit.
By signing up with Collaborating Docs, nurse practitioners will get access to an extensive database of physicians nationwide looking for nurse practitioners to join them. The company guarantees that nurse practitioners will find an ideal match within fourteen days, with 97 percent of their clients making the proper connection within a week. Nurse practitioners can focus more on helping patients without wasting valuable time finding a qualified collaborating physician.
Collaborating Docs was created to simplify the process nurse practitioners must go through to find a collaborating doctor and start practicing medicine. Each hand-picked collaborating physician will complete the necessary steps to support nurse practitioners in their careers, including reviewing charts monthly, checking in with video calls, and meeting other state-specific regulations to keep nurse practitioners compliant.
Anyone interested in learning how they help nurse practitioners connect with the most suitable collaborating doctor can find out more by visiting the Collaborating Docs website to schedule a consultation.
About Collaborating Docs: Collaborating Docs was created to simplify the process of finding a collaborating physician so nurse practitioners can practice following the appropriate guidelines. They have a network of over 500 available doctors in all fifty states to ensure every nurse practitioner can find a collaborating doctor. They offer free consultations to show nurse practitioners how they can help in just fourteen days. This service makes it easy for nurse practitioners to start their practice without the expense of hiring a doctor to work on-site.
