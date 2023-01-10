Self-Service Kiosk Market $21.41 Billion, Globally, by 2027 – The Insight Partners

The self-service kiosk market was dominated by North America in 2019.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Self-Service Kiosks Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Component (Hardware, Software, and Service), Type (Information, Ticketing, Patient Interactive, Check-In, Employment, and Others), and End-user (Retail, Hospitality, Healthcare, Financial Services, and Others),” the market was valued at USD 11.31 billion in 2019 and it is projected to reach USD 21.41 billion by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2020 to 2027.

The global self-service kiosks Market has been segmented as follows:

Self-Service Kiosks Market – by Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Self-Service Kiosks Market – by Type

• Information

• Ticketing

• Patient Interactive

• Check-In

• Employment

• Others

Self-Service Kiosks Market – by End User

• Retail

• Hospitality

• Healthcare

• Financial Services

• Others

Rise in Technological Advancements to Support Adoption of Self-Service Kiosks

With rising technological advancements, the adoption of Intelligent Personal Assistant & Knowledge Navigator applications—such as Cortana and Siri—in self-service kiosks is constantly witnessing an increase. These self-service kiosk solutions are designed to enhance the consumer engagement with the machine by leveraging data analytics for governing the quantity sales, customer purchasing habits, and many other criteria. They also suggest the right alternatives and incentives to further boost the customer purchasing decisions. Self-service kiosks also boost the business revenues and augment the customer ties by offering major growth opportunities to the market. Several vendors are developing advanced self-service kiosks for providing enhanced online shopping alternatives to their customers in order to promote products and services across the stores. These self-service kiosks permit the interfacing capabilities to boost the retailers’ experience by providing substantial product demos as well as permitting the retailers to sell goods and items without stocking up. Furthermore, the implementation of advanced technological solutions, such as QR codes, RFID, and smartphone transactions, for payment transactions to help the consumer to check out their purchases by using smartphones, gift cards, and credit/debit cards among others.

Strategic Insights:

The players operating in the self-service kiosk market focus on strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, product development, and market initiatives, to maintain their positions in the market. A few developments by key players are listed below:

In 2020, Valyant AI declared a partnership with KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK) to create contactless experiences driven by conversational AI across environments in which kiosks are deployed.

In 2020, Olea Kiosks Inc. teamed with UrVenue—a hospitality technology platform that powers commerce, enhances the guest experience and monetizes a resort's real estate—according to a press release.

