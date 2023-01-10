Global polyethylene Market Overview, Business Opportunities, Segments and Industry Forecast By 2032

polyethylene Market Share 2023

The global polyethylene market was valued at USD 116.54 billion in 2023 and USD 157.46 Billion by 2032, with a 3.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Polyethylene is a type of plastic made from a long chain of carbon atoms and two hydrogen atoms. The most popular uses include packaging film, grocery bags, packaging films, agricultural mulch, wire insulation, cable insulation, squeeze bottles, and toys. Synthetic polymers include nylon, polyethylene, and polyester as well as Teflon and epoxy. You can also find natural polymers in nature. They are often made from water. Examples of naturally occurring polymers include silk, wool, DNA, and cellulose. Some examples of polyethylene technology include blow molding, pipe extrusion, and films & sheet extrusion.

Growing Demand

The global polyethylene market is growing strongly across all industries, including automotive, food and drink, electronics, and consumer products. The automotive industry's emphasis on increasing vehicle economy through weight reduction is another driver that has helped to boost growth. The global polyethylene market will be limited by the presence of different products like polyethylene terephthalate or polypropylene. These products have similar characteristics such as low cost, impact resistance, flexibility, and moldability. Global market growth is also affected by fluctuations in raw material costs.

The increasing use of polyethylene in fashion apparel, toys, and sports will provide new growth opportunities for the global market. This is due to its properties such as durability, flexibility, physical stress resistance, and product moldability. Initiatives taken by large companies can also drive market growth. ExxonMobil for instance opened a 650,000-ton/year polyethylene plant at its Texas facility in July 2021. Polyethylene is booming because of the wide variety of uses it has.

Drivers

The packaging sector seeing a rise in demand

Although there are many packaging options on the market today, polyethylene is the most widely used. Because of its unique properties, such as low cost and chemical resistance, polyethylene is one of the strongest plastics on the market. Market growth is expected to be driven by the rising demand for polyethylene packaging products in the packaging sector.

Increase demand for bio-based products

The world is making strides towards sustainability and reducing carbon footprints. The demand for bio-based products made from polyethylene will be boosted by the rising efforts of various corporations and governments in different countries. The market's major players are shifting their attention to the production and development of bio-based plasticethylene, which is driving the increasing demand for polyethylene.

There is a rising demand for high-performance polyethylene

HPPE (high-performance polyethylene) has many advantages, including high-impact strength and resistance to strong organic solvents such as acids and bases. High-performance polyethylene can be used for a wide range of purposes due to its low coefficient of friction. This includes metal protection, pharmaceutical applications, and lubrication of machinery within the food and beverage sector. The market will continue to see high-performance polyethylene as the main driver of demand during the forecast period.

Restraints:

Harmful effects on the environment

Polyethylene can be very dangerous to the environment. It gets into the soil and causes soil fertility and quality problems. These market restrictions will slow down the market's growth.

Polyethylene, the most commonly produced waste in the world, significantly pollutes the oceans and lands. Around 100,000 marine animals are killed each year by the pollution caused by polyethylene-based plastic bags. Market players will face major challenges during the forecast period due to government regulations and other initiatives to protect the environment.

This report on the polyethylene market provides information about recent developments, import-export analyses, production analysis, and value chain optimization. It also analyzes opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes to market regulations, strategic growth analysis, market size, and category market growth. Application niches and dominance, product approvals. Geographic expansions. Technological innovations in the market. For more information on the polyethylene market, contact Data Bridge Market Research to receive an Analyst Brief. Our team will assist you in making informed market decisions and achieving market growth.

Key Market Segments:

Type

HDPE

LLDPE

LDPE

Application

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Construction Materials

Key Market Players included in the report:

Turtle Wax

Dow Chemical

Exxon Mobil Corporation

LyondellBasell

SABIC

Sinopec Corporation

BP

Ineos

Borealis

Total

Shell

National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)

TASCO Group

Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi (ENI)

CNPC

Key Market Trends:

Polyethylene sheets, polyethylene tubes, and polyethylene bottles are some of the most important uses of polyethylene. Due to the increasing use of plastic containers within several vertical industries as well as domestic households, the demand for polyethylene will rise significantly in the next few years. Due to the growing world population and the developing economy, polyethylene will continue to be used more frequently. Despite polyethylene's many uses, the environmental impact is significant. This will likely limit the growth of the global polyethylene market in the next few years. Polyethylene is not easily degradable, but it can be melted to make new products. Polyethylene can be degraded using an aerobic bacteria called sphingomonas. There are many methods to make ethanol-based polyethylene.

Recent Developments:

April 2022: ExxonMobil introduced Exceed S performance PE resins. These resins offer toughness and stiffness while being simple to process. This new platform will allow ExxonMobil to provide lucrative market opportunities for film designs and formulations that are less complex. It also improves conversion efficiency, film performance, packaging durability, and marketability compared to current market standards.

August 2021: Braskem launches HD1954M, a high-density PE that combines excellent impact strength, high rigidity, and Environmental Stress Cracking. This enables packaging optimization and productivity improvements. This will allow the company to respond to the needs of the chemical and agrochemical markets.

December 2020: INEOS purchased the remaining 50% of the Gemini HDPE joint venture from Sasol Chemicals. This acquisition brought the total interest of the group in Gemini up to 100%.

September 2020: INEOS Olefins & Polymers Europe has announced the expansion to the Recycl-IN product range. INEOS Olefins & Polymers has partnered to develop high-performance polyethylene RECYL-IN resins that meet the needs and demands of brand owners, converters, and retailers. These resins can be used in more than 60% of demanding applications such as stretch and lamination film, especially for flexible pouches for personal hygiene products and detergents.

June 2020: Dow Chemicals and Thong Guan collaborated to create a series of bio-based polyethylene products. The PE film will meet the growing demand for plastic films throughout the Asia Pacific.

