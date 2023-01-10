Image Intensifier Tube Market Share Worth USD 1.38 Billion by 2028

Growing Number of Procurement Orders and Advancements in Night Vision Systems to Offer Growth Opportunities for Image Intensifier Tube Market.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The image intensifier tube market is expected to reach US$ 1,387.54 million by 2028; registering at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028, according to a new research study conducted by The Insight Partners

A few of the recent major contracts for night vision systems, wherein the image intensifier market vendors are working collaboratively with product manufacturers, have been mentioned below:

• In November 2022, the British army awarded a contract worth US$ 19 million to Elbit Systems for the purchase of night vision goggles.

Get Sample Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00010542

• In July 2022, the Organisation Conjointe de Cooperation en matière d’Armement/Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation (OCCAR) offered a contract to the consortium of HENSOLDT and THEON SENSORS for the production and delivery of binocular night vision goggles (BNVG) under the Night Vision Capability Programme of Belgian and German armed forces.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on North America Image Intensifier Tube Market Growth

The COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the supply chain across all industries, which also impacted the value chain of the image intensifier tube industry. The image intensifier tube market players operating across countries in North America, such as the US, Canada, and Mexico, also witnessed a decline in their respective revenues during 2020 due to the shortage of optic, electronic, and semiconductor components and other challenges in the manufacturing of image intensifier tubes across the region. This was also mainly due to the stringent government regulations regarding the shutdown of manufacturing facilities of different industries across the region during the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the image intensifier tube providers have witnessed a shortage of components supply from their respective value chain companies due to the disrupted supply chain worldwide. Further, the demand for image intensifier tubes across the North America X-ray manufacturing market witnessed a short decline due to the manufacturing challenges faced by X-ray device manufacturers.

Image Intensifier Tube Market – Regional Overview:

The North America image intensifier tube market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The presence of many commercial and military aircraft manufacturers across the region triggers the demand for necessary components used in aircraft including image intensifier tubes. For instance, in July 2022, Honeywell International Inc. signed a contract worth US$ 100 million to supply aircraft engines to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. Similarly, the prominent presence of engine MRO service providers in North America bolsters the demand for image intensifier tube components such as igniters, ignition leads, spark plugs, exciters, and ignition harnesses. Champion Aerospace Inc, Tempest Aero, FADE International LLC, Unison Industries LLC, Kelly Aerospace Inc, and Continental Aerospace Technologies are among the image intensifier tube providers in the region.

Moreover, the region has a developed healthcare system with high adoption of advanced technologies and equipment for detection and treatment of various diseases. The region is also home to several medical device manufacturers, including C-arm machine manufacturers. An image intensifier tube is integrated into C-arm machines to obtain an enhanced image of the body part for detailed analysis of the disease. Major C-arm manufacturers in the region include Ultrasound Solutions Corp., General Electric Company, and Avante Health Solutions. The increasing initiative by these companies to enhance the abilities of their products through advanced technology integration is further propelling the demand for image intensifier tubes, thereby contributing to the image intensifier tube market growth.

Buy Complete Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00010542

