Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market to Grow From USD24.97 billion in 2021 to USD 41.78 billion by 2028
The global plasma protein therapeutics market was approximately about USD24.97 billion in 2021 and is projected to rise to around USD 41.78 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 6.5% throughout the forecast period. The study examines the drivers, constraints, and challenges in the plasma protein therapeutics market's, as well as their impact on demand throughout the forecast period. In addition, the research looks at the market for plasma protein therapeutics and new potential.
Plasma proteins are protein elements present in blood plasma and act as carriers of hormones, lipids, minerals, and vitamins. They are essential components for the proper functioning of the immunity system. The absence of sufficient amounts of plasma proteins can lead to easy bruising, fatigue, or slow blood clotting in case of injury. The global plasma protein therapeutics market has extreme potential because therapeutic plasma proteins have the capability of replacing an abnormal protein or treating protein deficiency in case of diseases. Plasma protein therapeutics assist in increasing the supply of beneficial proteins in the case of chemotherapy.
Covid-19 affected the global market negatively because of disruption in the supply chain and changed preference in treating Covid-19 patients.
The immense potential of plasma protein therapeutics in the treatment of critical diseases is expected to assist the upward growth graph of the global market. A rising number of patients suffering from immune deficiency disorders and blood-related disorders is expected to further the global market growth during the forecast period. Increasing use of plasma therapy to treat neurological disorders along with an increasing number of senior citizens suffering from neurological dysfunction is expected to propel the global plasma protein therapeutics market growth. Continuous R&D on development in the plasma protein segment accompanied by the development of new therapies derived from plasma are anticipated to act as major global market growth drivers. Increased demand for Immunoglobulins which are used in the treatment of inflammatory diseases & autoimmune neurologic diseases is expected to assist the global market growth during the forecast period.
Strict regulations in different countries are expected to impede the global market growth and unfavorable reimbursement policies are expected to pose a major challenge in the global market.
The global plasma protein therapeutics market is categorized into product type, application, and region. Based on the product type, the global market is classified into coagulation factors, immunoglobulin, albumins, c1 esterase inhibitors, and others. The application segment is divided into idiopathic thrombocytopenic, secondary immunodeficiency, primary immunodeficiency disorder, hemophilia, hereditary angioedema, and others.
North America & Europe constitute around 65% of the global plasma protein therapeutics market, out of which North America is expected to lead the global market during the forecast period. A large number of geriatric patients along with patients suffering from chronic diseases in these regions is expected to assist in the regional market growth. Advanced healthcare infrastructure along with greater spending capacity and fair reimbursement policies by governments is anticipated to propel the market forward in North America & Europe.
Out of the emerging economies, Asia Pacific is expected to register a high CAGR during the forecast period. China is expected to lead the global market in this region owing to extensive R&D programs in the field of plasma protein therapeutics.
Latin America and Africa are expected to register a slow growth graph during the projection period because of weak healthcare infrastructure and fewer investments in the development of new plasma protein-based drugs.
The major players that are successfully operating in the global plasma protein therapeutics market are Biotest AG, CSL Behring, Grifols SA, Octapharma USA Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, Bio Products Laboratory, Shire PLC, Kedrion SpA, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., and Baxter, among others.
Recent Developments:
In April 2020, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and CSL Behring have formed a collaboration with Octapharma, LFB, BPL, and Biotest to discover a possible plasma-derived treatment for COVID-19.
