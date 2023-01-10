Fireart Studio Releases Redesign Case for Parents Project
Acknowledging parents’ life and the difficulties of their commitments to long courses was a cornerstone for creating the redesign for Parents project.
Personality of the Parents app has the characteristics that are worthy of parent needs: friendly, human, practical, smart & trusted.”WARSAW, POLAND, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fireart Studio, an award-winning UX/UI design, and product development agency, starts a new 2023 with the release of its first design case. An app called Parents is a resource of professional knowledge about parenting, accessible 24/7, and within reach of a hand.
— admits the designers' team.
This time, among the app problems to solve, was the absence of a clearly defined concept and visual system and the overall inconsistency in the previous app design, which resulted in the lack of emotional connection and the brand's premium quality content, which were not less important than functionality.
So, the key tasks and challenges for the team were to brief the client, bring clarity to UI, restore clear and awesome UX in the app, make it look good and self-promotive, and fix the design system to keep the app consistent.
To achieve the goal and transform a purely functional app into an engaging brand, the team defined what the brand was all about, its positioning, developed a logo design, and picked a color palette & typography, as well as illustrations to include in a new brand application.
‘With the main colors & fonts, we wanted to convey the energetic, approachable, yet trustworthy nature of the brand.” – goes on the team.
The project's scope also included a thorough design research phase: delivery, illustration creation, development and quality assurance. To better understand the users, designers conducted a study and gathered user personas before starting the product design phase.
They also compiled a complete user flow structure to keep of the users and their interactions with the product. Wireframe prototypes were sketched and the design system was deliberately created to ensure intuitive UI/UX with all the necessary components included.
Besides, onboarding and sign-up processes were nailed to make it easy and clean for children and their parents. Parents who join the parenting program grow and evolve together with their kids. An equivalent website solution was also designed for the ultimate usage comfort and accessibility.
As a result, the design that makes user feel reliable to test and define the final version was successfully created.
About Fireart Studio:
Fireart Studio remains an experienced and reliable product design & development partner for small businesses, enterprise clients, and individuals with a solid reputation both in Poland and overseas. The team regularly showcases their supreme achievements in product design services, dealing with product development and providing other services for over a decade. They help create beautiful and highly functional designs for the most ambitious startups & global-scale companies like Google, Atlassian, Huawei, Swisscom, Swiss Fin Lab, business newborns, and so much more.
