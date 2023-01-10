Submit Release
IDEX Biometrics is accelerating expansion of biometric payment cards with a second Turkish bank

/EIN News/ -- Oslo, Norway – 10 January 2023 – IDEX Biometrics ASA is announcing its second biometric payment card program in Turkey with a regional bank. Cards from this bank will be available throughout Turkey and are estimated to be in consumer hands in the first half of 2023.     

This partnership confirms the growing demand for biometric payment cards in Turkey. Market research by IDEX Biometrics indicates strong consumer appetite, with over 80% of consumers in Turkey interested in biometric payment cards. Turkey is one of the most innovative and largest payment card market globally and demonstrates a great opportunity with more than 250 million cards in circulation and 1.8 million acceptance locations.  

“We are delighted to continue bringing biometric payments cards to market in Turkey, following a previously announced Turkish bank card program. IDEX Biometrics has also recently announced the collaboration with E-Kart, Turkey‘s leading card manufacturer. We are pleased to contribute to enhancing digital banking solutions and securing digital authentication across a variety of digital use cases in Turkey”, says Catharina Eklof, Chief Commercial Officer at IDEX Biometrics.

Sources: IDEX Customer Lab Research, Arlington Research. The Interbank Card Center of Turkey (BKM)

For further information contact:
Marianne Bøe, Head of Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 918 00186

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics (OSE: IDEX and Nasdaq: IDBA) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure, and personal authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information or unlock devices with the touch of a finger. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure, yet incredibly user-friendly solutions. Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com

TRADEMARK STATEMENT

IDEX, IDEX Biometrics and the IDEX logo are trademarks owned by IDEX Biometrics ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.                                                                                

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


