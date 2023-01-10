IoT Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report and Forecast 2023-2028
Global IoT Medical Devices Market Size To Grow At A CAGR Of 24.30% In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global IoT Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global IoT medical devices market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like product, type, technology, application, andmajor regions.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
IoT Medical Devices Market Size, Share, Trends, Industry, Key Player, Report and Forecast
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 24.30%
The Internet of Things (IoT) of medical devices, comprising of different medical systems, devices, and programming, has had a large positive impact on the healthcare sector overall. This technology has had a significant positive impact on improving patient-doctor interactions, remote clinical monitoring, managing chronic diseases, and tracking fitness.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/iot-medical-devices-market/requestsample
The demand for cost-containment in healthcare delivery is on the rise, which is fuelling the IoT medical devices market expansion. Growing emphasis on patient-centred care and active patient participation is further promoting the market expansion. Additionally, it is anticipated that during the forecast period, the development of high-speed networking technologies and the expanding usage of smartphones, tablets, and other mobile platforms in healthcare would accelerate the market expansion.
Chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer, arthritis, and cardiovascular conditions are becoming more common worldwide, and require careful monitoring by patients for long-term care. Usage of IoT medical devices are increasing for such chronic conditions so as to improve clinical outcomes. More opportunities for IoT medical devices market are anticipated in the upcoming years as a result of the rising number of new hospitals and medical institutions.
IoT Medical Devices Industry Definition and Major Segments
The Internet of Things for medical devices, or IoT for medical devices, refers to the usage of IoT technologies for medical devices that can automatically collect data from patients and store in a centralised manner, sharing as needed. This technology has had a significant positive impact on remote clinical monitoring, managing chronic diseases, tracking fitness, and patient-doctor relations.
Based on product, the market is divided into:
Vital Signs Monitoring Devices
Blood Glucose Monitors
ECG/Heart Rate Monitors
Blood Pressure Monitors
Multiparameter Monitors
Oximeters
Others
Implantable Cardiac Devices
Implantable Cardioverter-Defibrillators
Pacemakers
Implantable Cardiac Monitors
Imaging Systems
Patient Monitors
Respiratory Devices
Infusion Pumps
Foetal Monitoring Devices
Neurological Devices
Ventilators
Anaesthesia Machines
Hearing Devices
Other Devices
On the basis of type, the market is categorised into:
Stationary Medical Devices
Implantable Medical Devices
Wearable Medical Devices
Others
Based on technology, the market can be segmented into:
Wi-Fi
Bluetooth
Zigbee
Others
On the basis of application, the market is divided into:
Hospitals and Clinics
Nursing Homes, Long-Term Care Centres, and Home Care Settings
Others
Based on region, the market is segmented into:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East andAfrica
IoT Medical Devices Market Trends
Hospitals and clinics are adopting IoT medical devices more frequently as a result of the urgent need to handle the expanding volumes of patient data, satisfy regulatory requirements for patient data and safety, and attend to the urgent need to enhance patient outcomes. IoT medical equipment support better data accessibility and interoperability. Additionally, the IoT medical devices market growth is being fuelled by hospitals’ increased spending to promote the use of digital technologies.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents – https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/iot-medical-devices-market
People are increasingly choosing IoT medical devices for their loved ones’ appropriate hospital treatment, patient care and engagement, which is driving the market. It is anticipated that the IoT medical devices market will benefit from the increased focus on patient safety.
New technologies in IoT medical devices incorporate artificial intelligence and machine learning, aiding patients in understanding their health status even without medical knowledge, and sounding alerts when needed. The availability of devices with simple usability, high efficacy, greater safety, security, and privacy, as well as industry-standard practises and professional abilities, is fuelling the expansion of the IoT medical devices market.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global IoT medical devices market report are:
Abbott Laboratories
General Electric Company
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Siemens AG
Honeywell International Inc
Omron Corporation
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Related Reports:
Robotic Surgical Procedures Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-robotic-surgical-procedures-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-1870-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028-2022-12-29?mod=search_headline
Retail Clinics Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-retail-clinics-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-980-in-the-forecast-period-of-2023-2028-2022-12-29?mod=search_headline
Small Satellite Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-small-satellite-market-size-is-expected-to-reach-a-value-of-usd-1023-billion-by-2028-2022-12-30?mod=search_headline
Metal Forging Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-metal-forging-market-to-be-driven-by-the-increasing-aircraft-and-automobile-production-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026-2022-12-30?mod=search_headline
Metal Powder Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-metal-powder-market-to-be-driven-by-growing-demand-from-end-user-industries-and-advancements-in-the-metal-powder-sector-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026-2022-12-30?mod=search_headline
Microfluidics Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-microfluidics-market-to-be-driven-by-the-technological-advancements-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026-emr-inc-2022-12-30?mod=search_headline
Mezcal Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-mezcal-market-to-be-driven-by-increasing-consumer-spending-in-regions-like-north-america-and-europe-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026-2022-12-30?mod=search_headline
Public Key Infrastructure Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-public-key-infrastructure-market-to-be-driven-by-technological-innovations-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026-2022-12-30?mod=search_headline
Recreational Vehicle (RV) Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/demand-from-the-rental-agencies-will-drive-the-global-recreational-vehicle-rv-market-by-a-cagr-of-50-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026-2022-12-30?mod=search_headline
Charcoal Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-charcoal-market-to-be-driven-by-the-growing-demand-for-industrial-wastewater-treatment-in-the-forecast-period-of-2021-2026-2022-12-30?mod=search_headline
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Anisha Luccas
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other