According to CMi Global Automation Testing Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 57 Bn | 2030, At 16% CAGR

According to the study, The Global Automation Testing Market was estimated at USD 17.5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 57 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 16% between 2022 and 2030.

Automation Testing Market : Overview

Software and other technology products are tested using automation to ensure they meet strict requirements. Essentially, it is a test to ensure the hardware or software works as expected. It looks for errors, faults, and other issues that could arise throughout the product creation. Businesses can improve their testing processes and increase their Return on Investment by using automated testing. Testing that is automated can speed up development, eliminate human mistakes, and handle repetitive and boring tasks.

For instance, the open-source automation platform Appium. This multi-platform tool can be used to test native, hybrid, web, and mobile applications as well as run scripts. Before they are published, developers can test their programs and applications on real and virtual devices using a variety of online and mobile testing platforms. Among the businesses on the list are Cypress, Selenium, Jenkins, and BrowserStack Sauce Labs. These companies give customers the option to conduct cloud testing using several OS, browser, and simulator combinations. In 2022, 73% of testers will use automated testing for functional and regression testing, according to the study.Automation Testing Market: Growth DriversDue to the rapid development of contemporary technologies such as the Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, and machine learning, the automated testing industry has a wonderful opportunity to assess various cutting-edge technical applications. In recent years, rule-based software has been used to manage the majority of commercial processes. Software testing is in high demand as digital transformation quickens. According to a study, global spending on digital transformation will exceed USD 1.3 trillion in 2020, up 10.4% annually.In order to innovate, automate procedures, save money, and gain a competitive advantage, many organizations are integrating IT into their business systems. A few of the technologies powering digital transformation include big data, cloud computing, business analytics, and artificial intelligence. IT solution implementation requires a large financial investment, and any system bugs or outages can cost businesses dearly in terms of revenue and reputation.The software operations must therefore be flawless and efficient. Software upgrades fall under the same category. Therefore, automation testing is necessary to ensure that the software operates as intended. Additionally, due to Industry 4.0 technology, automation testing has gained significance. Key Insights:

A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Automation Testing market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 16% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

B) In terms of revenue, the Automation Testing market size was valued at around USD 17.5 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 57 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

C) An increase in the need for testing process automation, customer experience solutions, and cutting-edge technologies with AI capabilities is propelling the market for automation testing.

D) It is utilized in all facets of testing, including functional, regression, performance, and automated testing. According to analysis, one of the key factors driving the global automation testing market is the growing acceptance of cloud-based automation technologies.

E) High time frames and significant investments to build the best test laboratories present a challenge to the worldwide automation testing market. The high demand for specialized testers with the necessary testing abilities for test automation also limits the market's growth.

Regional Landscape

The automated testing industry is expected to be dominated by North America. The widespread presence of technology suppliers primarily drives the region's market. Eggplant, a software test automation platform provider that automates test design and execution using artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics, was purchased by Keysight Technologies Inc. in June 2020. To establish a disruptive force in the market for automated software testing that spans the physical and protocol layers and into the application layers, Keysight and Eggplant join two complementary businesses. Key Players

Microsoft Corporation
TestMatick
Parasoft
QA Mentor
Testrig Technologies
Tricentis
Cigniti Technologies
Froglogic GmbH
QualityLogic
Micro Focus
IBM Corporation
Belitsoft
ScienceSoft USA Corporation
SmartBear Software
Ranorex GmbH
Devstringx Technologies.

The Automation Testing Market is segmented as follows:

By Testing Type
Functional testing
Non-Functional testing

By Endpoint Interface
Online
Desktop
Mobile
Embedded Software

By Organization Size
Large Enterprises
SMEs

By Service
Advisory & Consulting
Implementation
Support & Maintenance
Others

By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico

Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific

Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa About Us

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

Custom Market Insights provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

