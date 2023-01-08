Submit Release
EPO and Peru IP Office make their PPH fast-track programme permanent

9 January 2023 

The Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) programme between the EPO and the National Institute for the Defense of Competition and Intellectual Property Protection of Peru (INDECOPI) became permanent on 2 January 2023. This follows the successful completion of a pilot programme launched on 1 January 2020. The current conditions and requirements for participation will continue to apply.

The EPO's PPH portfolio

In addition to this PPH programme with the Peruvian IP office, the EPO has operational PPH programmes with the IP5 offices (the collective term for the world's five largest IP offices, made up of the European Patent Office (EPO), the Japan Patent Office (JPO), the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO), the National Intellectual Property Administration of the People's Republic of China (CNIPA) and the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO)), as well as with the national patent offices of Australia, Brazil, Canada, Israel, Malaysia, Mexico, Columbia, the Philippines, Singapore and Saudi Arabia. 

