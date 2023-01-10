New Book “Navigating Money, Markets and Men” Seeks to Inspire Financial Resilience

Author Judy Williams is passing on her hard-won knowledge in the hope of empowering a new generation of women to become secure and independent

NEWCASTLE, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Judy Williams – the certified life coach and television industry professional on a mission to help a new generation of women become both secure and independent – is pleased to announce the publication of her first book, Navigating Money, Markets and Men: A modern woman's guide to financial independence. The book became available digitally and in paperback on December 26th, 2022.

Navigating Money, Markets and Men provides practical financial guidance, written especially for women. Interwoven with stories from her own life, Williams’ latest book also details in practical terms how she came to obtain this hard-won knowledge.

“I have never finished a financial book – ever – until now,” commented former CBC Executive Jane Fairley. “This book understands emotional vulnerability and our own personal accountability, without feeling incredibly naive. I never felt I was being lectured. I finally felt empowered as a woman with real financial control.”

As the title suggests, the book covers more than just ways to save more and spend less: It also explores topics of relationships, self-discovery, and resilience as they relate to influencing financial health.

After 15 years as a television network executive, Williams was motivated to become a certified life coach after learning that women in their 50s represented the fastest growing cohort of homeless people in Australia. Now, Judy uses her combination of unique life experience and expert training to help others, especially women, on their respective journeys.

“It is my belief that everyone in society benefits when more women are secure and thriving in their financial life and beyond.’” said Williams. “As someone who has experienced tragedy, success, and recovered from financial difficulties as the result of a relationship, I realized I was in a unique position to be able to pass along this toolkit and help more people achieve their goals.”

