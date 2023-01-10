HAVN LIFE PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE:HAVN)

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: HAVN) (OTC: HAVLF) (FSE: 5NP) (the “Company” or “HAVN Life”) announces that the Ontario and British Columbia Securities Commissions have issued a "failure to file" cease trade order in respect of the Company's securities under Multilateral Instrument 11-103 Failure-to-File Cease Trade Orders in Multiple Jurisdictions (the "CTO").

The CTO was issued as a result of the Company's failure to file its unaudited financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for the quarter ended October 31, 2022 (collectively, the "Required Filings") before the December 29, 2022 filing deadline.

The Company has experienced unforeseen delays in finalizing the Required Filings which resulted from the Company's recent changes in management. The Company is diligently working to complete the Required Filings as soon as possible.

The Company also announces it recently issued 2,702,211 shares to a number of consultants for services rendered.

About HAVN Life Sciences Inc.

HAVN Life Sciences is a biotechnology company pursuing standardized extraction of psychedelic compounds for the creation of APIs, the development of natural health products, and innovative therapies to support brain health.

Through its research division, HAVN Labs, the company has developed an end-to-end supply chain of standardized, naturally derived psychedelic compounds for research that will define the future of modern medicine. With its new line of natural health products, HAVN Life offers a full range of high-quality mushroom and plant extracts that help boost immune function, reduce inflammation and support a healthy lifestyle.

For additional information, please contact:

Tim Moore, Chief Executive Officer and Chair tim@havnlife.com 604-687-7130

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to statements regarding the Cease Trade Order, the Company's business, products and future of the Company’s business. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks

and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance and developments to differ materially from those contemplated by these statements depending on, among other things, the risk that the supply of product pursuant to the Supply Agreement will not be completed as contemplated, or at all, risk that the anticipated benefits from the Supply Agreement will not be realized as contemplated, or at all, risks that the Company's products and plan will vary from those stated in this news release and the Company may not be able to carry out its business plans as expected. Except as required by law, the Company expressly disclaims any obligation and does not intend to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information in this news release. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this press release.