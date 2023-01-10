Seven Women Shift Maternity Winter Trends This 2023 With a New Collection and In-House Surprises
With the launch of its own maternity clothing collection, Seven Women has kicked off the year strong.
Layers of comfort and style are a priority during this white satin season, which translates into our new in-house designs.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new year is already here and arrives with 365 new chances to thrive and look your best in 2023. Seven Women decided to start the year strong by launching its own collection of high-quality styles made in Canada and sharing products by Ripe Maternity, Tiffany Rose, and other leading maternity brands.
— Stephanie Ingram, Seven Women Co-founder
“Layers of comfort and style are a priority during this white satin season, which translates into our new in-house designs,” says Seven Women Co-founder Stephanie Ingram when asked about Seven Women’s new maternity collection.
Evocating a cottony white snow feeling, these winter trends are all about comfort and coziness, but Seven Women adds several layers of style to keep you warm and shining. The first layer on the list includes the Toni Knit Top for maternity and nursing, a light but cozy garment made with vegan fabrics, totally sustainable and available in silver and caviar black colours, perfect for any occasion.
Stepping into a more formal scene, Seven Women presents the Cable Sweater from Ripe as a chic yet comfortable and versatile choice for the everyday. With two colour options, one in snow white and the other in pepper black, this knit is a perfect addition that fits most post-pregnancy wardrobes.
On the opposite side, active moms will love the Dream Maternity and Nursing Sweater and the Run with Me Nursing and Maternity Hoodie. Made with a mix of velvety soft fabrics like viscose and cotton, these two comfy clothes create perfect alchemy with the skin, always keeping it warm.
The warmest garment award goes to the 3-1 Maternity Parka, which will keep you and your baby warm during the coldest days and nights. With innovative fabric technology capable of enduring at -20 C, this jacket also transforms into a Parka with a cover over for a baby carrier. Post-baby, it becomes your regular go-to winter parka daily light coat by removing the middle panel.
Who said movie time? The Oscars season is here! Get in full red-carpet mode with the Isabella Gown by Tiffany Rose. Both glamourous dresses come in Pearl White and Caviar Black, ready to turn heads at any formal event on your agenda.
At the end of January, there is only one thing in sight, Valentine’s Day, and only Seven Women could do better than cupid.
Whether you are up for a romantic dinner in the city or catching up with Academy Awards Nominees in the movies, with the Sarah Blouse and Kiara Off Shoulder Dress, both part of the newly launched Seven Women Maternity Exclusive Collection, you'll feel secure, comfortable, and empowered. Made with fine chiffon fabric, the Sarah Blouse is a perfect and stylish look for the cool days of February, and the Kiara Dress speaks for itself.
More exclusive designs are to come in 2023 to the Seven Women collection. Pre-ordering your favourites may be a smart move. Now, Seven Women is compatible with AfterPay, a buy-now-pay-later app that is easy to use and checkout friendly.
Visit the Seven Women Store for new releases and stay on top of the winter this 2023.
Life continues when you are expecting. Feel safe and secure that you look fabulous and confident everywhere you go.
Seven Women is a leading maternity clothing store with online and multiple physical locations in Canada. It is committed to helping women enjoy their pregnancy with the most comfortable and trendy clothes for every time of day and event.
