Opening of U.S.-Sweden Defense Cooperation Agreement Negotiations

The United States welcomes the announcement by Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson regarding the negotiation of a bilateral Defense Cooperation Agreement. When concluded, this agreement will allow our countries to deepen our close security partnership, enhance our cooperation in multilateral security operations, and, together, strengthen transatlantic security.

Sweden is a valued defense partner of the United States and of NATO. The United States is fully committed to Sweden joining the NATO Alliance and we look forward to its accession at the earliest possible date. Opening these negotiations with Sweden reflects our commitment to strengthening and reinvigorating America’s partnerships to meet common security challenges while protecting shared interests and values.

