Canadian Company Be Your Child's First Responder to Target American Parents Fearful About Their Children's Safety
Toronto-based police officer Kelly Granell launches company to empower Canadian and American parents with proprietary at-home DNA collection kits
The first 72 hours are critical for finding a missing child. The kit is a time saver because the information about the child is already filled out ahead of time.”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Missing Kids Canada, approximately 50,000 children go missing in the country every year. In the United States, however, the stats are more than ten times higher, with over 840,000 children missing annually, according to recent statistics from the Child Crime Prevention & Safety Center.
Though the growth of technology has provided law enforcement with tools and resources previously unavailable, the sheer number of missing children still makes it challenging for police officers and the FBI to find them right away—if at all. Another challenge? A lack of DNA and data records for identification.
For veteran police officer and author Kelly Granell, supplying families with the proper preventative tools could make or break a case– and ultimately save hundreds, if not thousands, of lives. It is this belief, along with her years of experience in the force, that led her to create Be Your Child’s First Responder, a company that supplies a variety of data collection kits, with the most comprehensive being her “Be Your Child’s First Responder” kit.
This comprehensive kit includes a fingerprint, footprint, and DNA kit– the necessary tools for parents to retain their children’s DNA. The cost is only $45.00. There are additional options, with the DNA kit running $10.00 and the fingerprint and footprint kids costing $15.00.
Kits come with drop sheets, ink, a fingerprint or footprint card (or both), and an ink remover towelette.
Granell is also the author of the book, Be Your Child’s First Responder, another impetus for the launch of the company.
“The first 72 hours are critical for finding a missing child. The first part of an investigation requires law enforcement to gather information about the missing child. The kit is a time saver because the information about the child is already filled out ahead of time. In these cases, time is of the essence. Thousands of children and teens go missing yearly,” commented Granell of her data collection kits.
Granell created the kits to safeguard children and give parents peace of mind; they can also act as a keepsake of children’s footprints and fingerprints, mainly when collected at an early age.
Kelly Granell’s motherly instincts, coupled with her two decades of experience as a police officer, led to the establishment of Be Your Child’s First Responder. A mother of six herself, Granell knows how important it is to cherish and protect children. She hopes to get her potentially life-saving kits into as many American households as possible, especially given the rising number of missing children.
Learn more about Kelly and Be Your Child’s First Responder here.
About Be Your Child’s First Responder: Be Your Child’s First Responder is a Toronto, Canada-based company founded by an award-winning veteran police officer and mother, Kelly Granell. Kelly’s policing knowledge, coupled with her motherly instincts, led to her writing a book of the same name and, later, establishing the business to offer affordable and easy-to-use data collection kits. The products, which range from individual DNA, fingerprint, and footprint kits to her complete system “Be Your Child’s First Responder,” are designed to safeguard children and serve as a precious keepsake for parents.
