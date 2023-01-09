Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,672 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,256 in the last 365 days.

Celebrate The New Year with The Education Plan®

/EIN News/ -- Santa Fe, NM, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the New Year 2023 begins, consider an important New Year’s resolution that includes financial planning for a loved one’s future education with a 529 plan. The Education Plan® 529 education savings plan provides tax-advantaged savings and can help combat the rising cost of education.

The Education Plan can be opened with as little as one dollar and can be used to pay for qualified expenses, including tuition, room and board, fees, and computer equipment at colleges, universities, trade or professional schools throughout  the nation– for either the account holder or a beneficiary. While investing more money into the plan allows for more long-term growth, any contributions that fit your goals and budget will make a difference.

“Putting away money now to prepare for the future is one of the best decisions anyone can make for their education or the education of a loved one. Investing money today provides an opportunity to have even more money tomorrow, and as we enter a new year, it’s the perfect time to think about the future,” said Natalie Cordova, Executive Director of Education Trust Board of New Mexico, the organization that administers The Education Plan. “A major advantage of investing in a 529 plan is its potential for tax-free compounded growth. Everything saved now will help alleviate the financial burden of attending college.”

Contributions to a 529 account grow tax-free and there is no tax on withdrawals when funds are used for qualified expenses. Many states also offer a tax deduction on state income tax for funds invested in a 529 account if funds are used for qualified expenses.

“If you received cash for the holidays or a year-end bonus from your employer, it’s the perfect time to jumpstart that 529 Savings account in the New Year,” added Cordova. “Saving for future education costs is a positive step for you and your family. We encourage everyone to start 2023 with a renewed dedication to saving for education.”

To learn more about The Education Plan®, visit TheEducationPlan.com or call 1(877) 337-5268.


Joanie Griffin
The Education Plan
505-261-4444
jgriffin@sunny505.com

You just read:

Celebrate The New Year with The Education Plan®

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.