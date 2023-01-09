Attorney General Reyes Honors National Law Enforcement Day

January 9, 2023

Today, Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes honors the dedicated law enforcement officers who work in our great state of Utah and around our nation.

On this day, let us celebrate National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day by taking the time to thank a law enforcement officer. Officers across our state work together to combat difficult problems like child exploitation, human trafficking, crimes against Utahns and devastating accidents. An officer’s job constantly involves witnessing the worst tragedies our community faces.

Attorney General Reyes remains a dedicated advocate for all law enforcement officers and fights for adequate funding to do their work and for resources they need, such as Officer Wellness programs. For 24/7 mental health support, first responders can download the SafeUT Frontline App. Attorney General Reyes also advocates for cutting-edge technology to train and develop skills that maximize positive encounters with the public, including the Attorney General’s Office VIRTRA simulator, available to all police departments throughout the state.

To all the men and women of law enforcement and their families, thank you for your sacrifice and dedication!