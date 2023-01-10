UK Expat and Foreign National Investors Should Start 2023 With a UK Property Purchase

While recent times have proved turbulent in the UK housing market, 2023 is looking like an excellent time for UK expat and foreign national investors to get a valuable slice of UK real estate.

Low house price growth is good news for UK expat and foreign national investors who will be able to buy properties for less and have a greater chance of price reductions and competitive negotiations.

Soaring mortgage rates will start to drop so UK expat and foreign national investors will be helped by these lower mortgage rates.