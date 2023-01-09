Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,722 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 334,204 in the last 365 days.

Pittsburgh Financial Group Names Andrew J. Pravlik New CEO and Managing Partner

Industry veteran takes the helm at Greentree, PA headquartered Asset Manager.

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pittsburgh Financial Group announced that Andrew J. Pravlik is the new CEO and Managing Partner effective immediately. The Wealth Management and Financial Services Firm based in Foster Plaza specializes in working with retirement accounts, income planning and insurance and annuities for it's select group of clients.

Pravlik has over 30 years experience in the investment and finance sectors, and has specialized in portfolio management, providing his clients with innovative wealth preservation strategies and maximizing retirement income.  

Reached for comment Andrew had the following to say "It's an honor and privilege to be named leader of Pittsburgh Financial Group, I look forward to many years of successful returns for our clients and investors."

Pittsburgh Financial Group is located at 651 Holiday Drive, Foster Plaza 5, suite 400 Pittsburgh PA 15220. Andrew can be reached at 412-928-2676 or andrew@pghfinancialgroup.com. The company website is www.pittsburghfinancialgroup.com

Contact Information:
Gina McCafferty
COO-Director of Operations
gina@pghfinancialgroup.com
412-928-2059

Related Images






Image 1



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Featured Image for Pittsburgh Financial Group

Featured Image for Pittsburgh Financial Group

You just read:

Pittsburgh Financial Group Names Andrew J. Pravlik New CEO and Managing Partner

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.