SOPERIOR FERTILIZER PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, ON, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SOPerior Fertilizer Corp. (the “Company”) (NEX:SOP.H). SOP has been informed by the Blawn Mountain JV counterparty that the portion of the JV proceeds to be used to close out the Company’s debt facility (approx. $1.7MM USD) with The Lind Partners, LLC (“Lind”) was wired directly to Lind. SOP is in the process of obtaining confirmation from Lind that the funds have been received and closing documents executed. The Company can then confirm the amount to be received for the final JV payment which will be made directly to SOP. The JV transaction is expected to be concluded imminently.



On Behalf of the Board of Directors

SOPERIOR FERTILIZER CORP.



“ Andrew Squires ”

CEO and Director

Contact Information

E-mail inquiries: info@SOPeriorfertilizer.com

www.SOPeriorfertilizer.com

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release con

tains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).