Public Notice of Intent to Issue a Categorical Exclusion to Stone Bridge Fire District for Tank Upgrades

Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is seeking public comment on intent to issue a Categorical Exclusion.

The Director of the Rhode Island Department of Health has reviewed for approval the request by the Stone Bridge Fire District for a Categorical Exclusion determination for proposed improvements to their public water system. The improvements consist of upgrading the North Brayton Avenue standpipe tank with improvements to the underground vault and installing an active jet style tank mixer within the tank. All work will occur within the Town of Tiverton, Rhode Island.

Under authority of Chapter 46.12-8 of the General Laws of Rhode Island, it has been determined that there are no environmental impacts associated with this project. Therefore, the Director of RIDOH is hereby giving notice of intent to issue a Categorical Exclusion for the proposed project pursuant to the requirements and authority set forth in Chapter 46-12.8 of the General Laws of Rhode Island and the "Drinking Water State Revolving Fund" Regulations (216-RICR-50-05-6).

Copies of the Categorical Exclusion supporting documentation can be obtained by calling 401- 222-6867 on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. or by writing to the Center for Drinking Water Quality, Three Capitol Hill, Room 209, Providence, RI 02908. All material submitted for review is available for public inspection during these hours at the above location. Written comments on the Categorical Exclusion should be sent to the Center for Drinking Water Quality at the address above or emailed to DOH.RIDWQ@health.ri.gov within thirty (30) days of the date of this notice. Individuals requesting communication assistance may call Rhode Island Relay (TTY) at 711 or 800-745-5555 at least forty-eight (48) hours in advance.

A public hearing on the Categorical Exclusion will be held if RIDOH receives such requests from twenty-five (25) people, a governmental agency or subdivision, or an association having twenty-five (25) members or more. If a public hearing is held, a public notice will be published announcing the date, time, and place of such hearing. A stenographic record of the hearing will be made, and the public record will be kept open for seven (7) days following the conclusion of the public hearing to allow additional time for the submission of written comments. Interpreter services for people with hearing impairment and audiotapes for people with vision impairment will be made available. RIDOH is handicap accessible to individuals with disabilities.