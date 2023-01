VIETNAM, January 9 -

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will visit Laos from January 11-12 at the invitation of his Laotian counterpart Sonexay Siphandone.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs made the announcement on Monday.

PM Chính will co-chair the 45th meeting of the Việt Nam–Laos Inter-Governmental Committee during the visit. — VNS