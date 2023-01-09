Centura Health Names Thomas Donohoe Senior Vice President and General Counsel

/EIN News/ -- CENTENNIAL, COLO., Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centura Health, the Colorado and southwest Kansas region’s health care leader, announced that Thomas Donohoe will join Centura Health as Senior Vice President and General Counsel, effective Jan. 30, 2023.

On a mission to help others succeed, Donohoe will be responsible for managing and providing legal services and guidance on a wide range of issues across Centura's connected ecosystem. He is assuming the role previously held by Kris Ordelheide, who retired from that position on Dec. 31, 2022 and agreed to serve as a legal consultant for Centura to support the transition through June 30.

Known for his problem-solving and team-oriented approach, Donohoe has nearly two decades of experience in health law, primarily representing and working for hospitals and health systems. He most recently served as Deputy Chief Legal Officer for Intermountain Healthcare where he oversaw and provided legal support to corporate shared services as well as regional business and legal operations teams. Donohoe joined SCL Health, now Intermountain, in 2018 and served as the lead internal counsel for the merger between the two systems in April 2022.

Prior to Intermountain, Donohoe served as a shareholder and the Denver Office Managing Partner for Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman, a national law firm that specializes and health law, where he advised national and regional health systems, as well as smaller rural hospitals, on a wide range of health care transactional, regulatory and other matters.

Donohoe graduated from Indiana University’s Robert H. McKinney School of Law, where he received a concentration and honors in Health Law, and he earned his bachelor’s from Brigham Young University. He is fluent in written and conversational Spanish.

Outside of the office, Donohoe spends most of his time with his wife, Adri and their three children, enjoying outdoor activities in Colorado as well as traveling. He is active in his church and coaches youth hockey in South Denver.

