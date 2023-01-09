Global Education Academy enables students to realize their full potential; recognized as a leader in junior tutoring and confidence building.

Global Education Academy (GEA) champions teaching children the fundamentals early and keeping learning environments friendly and conducive for happy and confident learners.

Despite learning being a lifelong endeavor, many scientific studies have shown that the average human’s learning ability is at its peak from ages 4 to 12. This makes youth the best time to acquire fundamental skills. Children have the ability and willingness to learn; all they need is proper guidance to help them hone their skills. That’s where Global Education Academy’s junior tutoring comes in.

Global Education Academy (GEA) is an award-winning tutoring company based in Sydney. The academy helps change the way students learn, and teachers teach to optimize retention and confidence in children. Building a solid foundation of literacy and numeracy early on is paramount to continued academic and intellectual growth into adulthood. Since everyone learns at a different pace, GEA champions teaching methods that move at the student’s pace rather than labeling these children negatively. Global Education Academy believes in starting tutoring early since it helps establish the fundamentals.

GEA builds children’s skills from the ground up

GEA founder Dr. Majeda Awawdeh shares that early learning support is crucial. GEA is committed to helping young students reach their full academic potential by combining theory and practical applications to revolutionize how students learn and think. GEA’s qualified and experienced professionals deliver quality instruction using award-winning curriculums. GEA works closely with parents to track student progress and with students to create a learning-friendly environment. These efforts contribute to the establishment of a close relationship based on communication. “Our operations are spearheaded by the passion of our founder, Dr. Majeda Awawdeh.”

In her three decades-plus teaching career, Dr. Awawdeh has gained deep insight into young people's learning process through her time teaching maths in high school, writing and tuning assessments such as the ICAS at UNSW or the GAT, and research into Cognitive Load Theory. Dr. Awawdeh brought her expertise and vision to GEA, her values forming the basis of the company’s Five-C-Method and UPSL strategy.

The Five Cs of learning method (Clarity, Cognisance, Confidence, Connection, and Cultivation) represent five key goals that tutors aim to achieve with each student. GEA ensures that all students and parents get consistent, excellent teaching and service by adhering to these principles.

On the other hand, the UPSL Strategy helps reach the goals set under the Five-C method. Dr. Awawdeh developed the UPSL Strategy (Understand it, Plan it, Solve it, Learn it) to get students thinking actively and to complement the Five-Cs method.

Junior tutoring

In response to the growing demand for early tutoring, GEA has introduced GEA Junior, a tutoring platform for children from ages 3. Junior tutoring provides a structured learning environment that helps children grow and understand their existing informal knowledge of mathematics and language. Studies have shown that young children can learn more substantial language and mathematics than they are introduced to in Preschool and kindergarten programs.

The junior tutoring programs are designed to foster happy and confident learners before they even start kindergarten. The programs help them develop early language, visual recognition, and pre-writing skills, learn big math ideas and connect concepts to everyday life. GEA has designed its programs to promote passion for learning and boost children’s self-esteem.

Contact the tutoring company to learn more about GEA and its unique programs.

