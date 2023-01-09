FairFigure Launches New Business Capital Card for Startups
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FairFigure, a leading financial technology company, is excited to announce the launch of their new FairFigure Business Capital Card on Thursday January 12, 2023. This innovative financial product is designed specifically for new businesses, providing a convenient and secure way to access business funding without the need for personal credit checks or guarantees.
With the FairFigure Business Capital Card, startups can easily get the capital they need to grow and succeed. The card is loaded with funds upon a simple approval, which can be used to make purchases, pay bills, and cover other business expenses. It also comes with a variety of features and benefits, including online account management, 24/7 customer support, fraud protection, and cash back rewards.
"We are thrilled to be able to offer this new product to the startup community, especially in a time where traditional financial institutions are turning away new ventures," said Aaron Velazquez, CEO of FairFigure.
"At FairFigure, we understand the challenges that new businesses face, and we want to make it as easy as possible for them to get the financial support they need. The FairFigure Business Capital Card is just one of the many ways we are helping entrepreneurs succeed."
The FairFigure Business Capital Card is available now and can be requested through the FairFigure website or mobile app. For more information, visit www.fairfigure.com.
About FairFigure
FairFigure is a Business Credit and Funding Suite to co-pilot you from start-up to enterprise. Accelerate your growth by having accurate insights of your business financials, credit scores, and same-day access to capital with the FairFigure Business Capital Card from $500 to $500,000
Laura F
FairFigure
+1 888-997-2792
laura@fairfigure.com