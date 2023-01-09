JERREL E. WOLFE’S DISCOVERIES THROUGH POETRY
Jerrel E. Wolfe shares his craft in writing poetry in his book Discoveries: An Artistic Poetic Collection.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- People all over the world draw inspiration from a higher power, and so does author and poet Jerrel E. Wolfe. They say angels walk the earth, and he has found the one who brought him back for the Lord's blessing, which he shares in his book, "Discoveries: An Artistic Poetic Collection."
Allison Walker from Pacific Book Review shares with readers, "As a poet, Wolfe’s tone is very consistent. Readers could easily pick his poems from a selection of others. His stories are clearly expressed, fun to read and easy to understand. This makes “Discoveries” a pleasure to pick up and open a page. Many of Wolfe’s poems are a delight; for example, “The Heart Is on The Table” is particularly playful and generous." Walker also adds that Wolfe's poems are accessible to his readers and tell the stories they love to listen to.
Author Jerrel E. Wolfe had no idea he would be writing books, of which he has already written three: "Discoveries: An Artistic Poetic Collection", Poetic Perspectives, and Reflections. He attended a private Christian school in Geneva College, Pennsylvania, where he spent some time in journalism, and radio-television, where he got a degree in Communications. He believes his writing is a spiritual gift that he was bestowed with to put thoughts to paper in the artistry of poetry.
Discoveries: An Artistic Poetic Collection was released on July 26, 2022 by Bookside Press. The book is available for purchase on Barnes and Noble, Amazon in Kindle and Paperback, and other leading digital bookstores worldwide. Know more about the author by visiting his website www.jerrelwolfe.com.
