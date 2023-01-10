North End Teleservices, LLC Announces New Vice President of Human Resources, Employee and Community Relations

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, January 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- North End Teleservices, LLC (NET), announces its new Vice President of Human Resources, Employee and Community Relations.

Keisha Thomas, who has served with the company since its launch in September 2015 holds the title of the first employee hired at NET. She joined the company, located at 24th and Hamilton Streets as the Human Resources Project Manager. “In her new role, Thomas will continue to advance the human resources strategy and reach to each employee, crafting the company’s ability to continue the mission of creating jobs and changing lives,” said Chris Phillips, Chief Operating Officer of North End Teleservices.

“Keisha has played an instrumental role in shaping the internal culture and employment brand,” said Carmen Tapio, CEO of North End Teleservices. “She's an incredible person and leader who always puts the best interest of our employees first. She has helped us navigate the HR requirements from a small start-up to where we are today as an Inc. 5000 company. Her contributions are not only centered on the company and our employees, but she also plays a significant role through her board service and community-facing contributions. Her impact is evident in who we are as an organization.”

Thomas most recently served as the Director of Human Resources, Employee and Community Relations at North End. She has grown the department, recruiting, development and compliance strategies over the past seven years. She plays a pivotal role in achieving North End’s mission of creating jobs and changing lives.

"We are extremely proud of the work Keisha has done and continues doing for our organization. She advocates for our employees every single day and is an instrumental part of our employee development," Phillips said.. "Keisha is a vital member of our leadership team. Keisha has led the Human Resources human capital strategy, growth, and development to a place our organization applauds. She is a key and foundational team member of North End Teleservices."

A graduate of Creighton University and SHRM-SCP certified, Thomas currently serves on Metropolitan Community College's Business Administration Advisory Board, Heartland Workforce Solutions Board of Directors, Heartland Workforce Solutions Strategy, and Innovation Committee, Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce’s Greater Omaha Worklab (GrOW) Advisory Committee, Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce Employer Coalition for CODE, Avenue Scholars Community Advisory Committee and the Business Ethics Alliance Advisory Committee.

About North End Teleservices, LLC

North End Teleservices, LLC (NET) is an omnichannel global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) to small and large business-to-business and business-to-consumer government and commercial entities. The company is committed to creating jobs and changing lives. North End Teleservices is a certified woman-owned, minority-owned, HUBZone and Enterprise Zone business serving as an extension of its client's brands and service delivery model. NET customizes contact center operations to meet every client's specific needs. You dream it, NET builds it.