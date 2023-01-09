Sudbury Credit Union becomes latest Canadian credit union to license ASAPP OXP™ | Omnichannel Experience Platform
EINPresswire.com/ -- ASAPP OXP™ is excited to announce Sudbury Credit Union has signed an agreement which will enable Sudbury Credit Union to leverage Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform, across its branch network and through digital and mobile channels for member self-serve and member-assisted origination transactions.
“ASAPP OXP is called Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for a reason,” said Tony Dunham, Chief Revenue and Customer Experience Officer of ASAPP Financial Technology. “Not only does it deliver online account and lending origination, but also synergistic Feature Sets designed to drive member engagement and staff productivity. There’s simply nothing comparable in the Canadian market right now.”
By licensing the full ASAPP OXP | Omnichannel Experience Platform suite, Sudbury Credit Union will gain access to both ASAPP OXP Origination and Engagement feature sets. This includes the anytime, anywhere, any device convenience of the ASAPP OXP Retail and Business Account Origination and ASAPP OXP Retail and Business Lending Origination Solutions for members. Additionally, with the use of ASAPP OXP Engagement feature sets, credit union staff can provide personalized, streamlined member support and opportunity generation. Leveraging the full ASAPP OXP platform drives ROI and helps members receive the best service possible.
“After careful review of Canadian solutions, we determined that the ASAPP omnichannel experience platform will provide myriad benefits to our members across Greater Sudbury. “, shared Debbie Sokoloskie, Chief Member Experience Officer at Sudbury Credit Union. We also chose ASAPP OXP because of their partnership approach to business relationships and we’re excited to work with them on advancing our digital journey.”
Sudbury Credit Union is planning to launch the implementation phases beginning in March 2023, which will provide retail and business account and lending origination capabilities to start. The remaining ASAPP OXP features, including Customer Relationship Management, Enterprise Content Management and the ASAPP OXP Opportunity Engine™ will commence implementation in July 2023.
“We look forward to this new partnership with ASAPP”, said Mimi Regimbal, Chief Executive Officer, Sudbury Credit Union, “A holistic, end-to-end solution, brought forward by a team like ASAPP OXP, will help us to expand our service offerings in our community.”
About Sudbury Credit Union Limited
As a community minded financial co-operative, Sudbury Credit Union is committed to the well-being of its employees, members, and community. Since the beginning, Sudbury Credit Union has been about people helping people and now serves over 15,000 Sudburians extending from Levack to Minnow Lake, from the branch to the smartphone, from the small local community group to the large national charitable foundation and from the home business to the local limited company.
About ASAPP Financial Technology
ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Platform Strategy Solutions that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada’s most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry.
Tony Dunham
